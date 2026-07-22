The Detroit Pistons watched two teams express interest in Jalen Duren at the start of NBA free agency in June 2026.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings both hosted Duren for meetings, making it clear that they would be open to exploring sign-and-trade scenarios with Detroit.

However, the Lakers pivoted to a different target. As for the Kings, they were rumored to be out “from the very beginning.”

Detroit Pistons Delivered Bad Jalen Duren News To Kings In NBA Offseason

Addressing the state of Duren’s unresolved contract situation during a Bleacher Report live stream, NBA insider Jake Fischer made it clear that the Kings have little-to-no chance of landing Duren.

“Jalen Duren has been out of the cards for Sacramento from the very beginning. They had interest there, of course, but there’s never gonna be a sign-and-trade that Detroit would have been willing to function,” Fischer said on July 21.

“Still receiving word out of Detroit that the Pistons have zero interest in playing ball in any sign-and-trade scenario that would deliver their franchise center out of Detroit.”

At the time, the Kings were interested in giving Duren a favorable contract, while using Domantas Sabonis as the focal point of a trade package for Detroit. It didn’t take long for the NBA world to realize that the Pistons weren’t interested in him.

Jalen Duren’s Contract Saga

Although Duren is eligible for the supermax after an All-NBA season, his playoff struggles have made the Pistons unwilling to go as high as the standard max.

Clearly, Duren wants the highest contract possible, understandably so, but the Pistons are bidding against themselves at this point.

Without the Kings or the Lakers posing a threat, Duren hasn’t had another team driving up the price with an offer sheet, forcing the Pistons’ hand. Now, he has to decide whether it will soon be time to settle on a cheaper multi-year deal, or gamble by playing on the one-year, qualifying offer.

If Duren can mirror last year’s production of 19.5 points per game, 10.5 rebounds per game, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game, he would be max-worthy. Still, the odds aren’t in his favor, as an All-Star/All-NBA season didn’t translate into a desirable deal.