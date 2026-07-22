CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 10: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
The Detroit Pistons watched two teams express interest in Jalen Duren at the start of NBA free agency in June 2026.
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings both hosted Duren for meetings, making it clear that they would be open to exploring sign-and-trade scenarios with Detroit.
However, the Lakers pivoted to a different target. As for the Kings, they were rumored to be out “from the very beginning.”
Detroit Pistons Delivered Bad Jalen Duren News To Kings In NBA Offseason
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons waits during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 116-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
“Jalen Duren has been out of the cards for Sacramento from the very beginning. They had interest there, of course, but there’s never gonna be a sign-and-trade that Detroit would have been willing to function,” Fischer said on July 21.
“Still receiving word out of Detroit that the Pistons have zero interest in playing ball in any sign-and-trade scenario that would deliver their franchise center out of Detroit.”
At the time, the Kings were interested in giving Duren a favorable contract, while using Domantas Sabonis as the focal point of a trade package for Detroit. It didn’t take long for the NBA world to realize that the Pistons weren’t interested in him.
Jalen Duren’s Contract Saga
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 05: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons goes up for a dunk against Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Although Duren is eligible for the supermax after an All-NBA season, his playoff struggles have made the Pistons unwilling to go as high as the standard max.
Clearly, Duren wants the highest contract possible, understandably so, but the Pistons are bidding against themselves at this point.
GettyORLANDO, FL – APRIL 25: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket while being defended by Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic during the first half of game three of the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs at the Kia Center on April 25, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Pistons 113 to 105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Without the Kings or the Lakers posing a threat, Duren hasn’t had another team driving up the price with an offer sheet, forcing the Pistons’ hand. Now, he has to decide whether it will soon be time to settle on a cheaper multi-year deal, or gamble by playing on the one-year, qualifying offer.
If Duren can mirror last year’s production of 19.5 points per game, 10.5 rebounds per game, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game, he would be max-worthy. Still, the odds aren’t in his favor, as an All-Star/All-NBA season didn’t translate into a desirable deal.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Detroit Pistons watched two teams express interest in Jalen Duren at the start of NBA free agency in June 2026. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings both hosted Duren for meetings, making it clear that they would be open to exploring sign-and-trade scenarios with Detroit. However, the Lakers pivoted to a different […]