When the Detroit Pistons agreed to trade away Isaiah Stewart during the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the return made something clear:

The Pistons are clearing up some space to add a notable player.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst tossed out Kawhi Leonard’s name as a potential target. The Los Angeles Clippers star lands in company with several other players, who have been labeled as targets for Trajan Langdon’s front office.

However, plenty of bad news has been delivered to the Pistons over the past few days.

Detroit Pistons Delivered Concerning Kawhi Leonard News

When Windhorst expanded his thoughts on the Leonard situation on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday, June 25, he suggested that a Leonard extension or trade could get halted by the league for the time being.

“The Kawhi Leonard situation is so prickly and so unusual,” Windhorst explained.

“He is coming off a season where he was spectacular. He had one of the best years of his career, and he’s had some good years in his career. In a normal set of circumstances, a player of this quality coming off this type of season with one year on his contract would be extended very quickly. However, I’m not even sure that the league will allow the Clippers to extend this contract, because they’re investigating whether this contract is, in fact, illicit. I’m not even sure the league will allow them to trade Kawhi Leonard until there is a resolution to this investigation.”

Since the 2025 NBA offseason, Leonard and the Clippers have been under investigation due to possible salary cap circumvention. The investigation quietly played out all season long and hasn’t ended as of June 25.

If the league halts a possible Leonard trade, and the Pistons are truly pursuing the superstar forward, it could leave them waiting too long as more targets move off the board.

The Pistons Missed Out On Multiple Targets

Last week, Tyler Herro was a big name for Detroit.

As the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes were winding down, Detroit was linked to the action as a possible third team to take on Herro. The Heat sent the sharpshooter to the Milwaukee Bucks.

While the Bucks are open to talking shop on the Herro front, their willingness to keep him could make it difficult for the Pistons to pry him out of Milwaukee without overpaying.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White were linked as two targets for the Pistons. They have both agreed to big extensions before free agency.

Leonard and Norman Powell are the two names frequently linked to the Pistons as of now. With the league’s investigation taking up so much time, it might force the Pistons in a different direction.