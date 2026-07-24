Depending on how the Detroit Pistons start the 2026-2027 NBA season, they could be an aggressive team ahead of the 2027 trade deadline.

One name to keep an eye on for Detroit is the Brooklyn Nets forward, Michael Porter Jr.

Since last season, the Pistons have been consistently linked to Porter as a possible landing spot as the Nets struggled to contend. In the end, Brooklyn kept the sharpshooter for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season.

Soon, the NBA will find out if Porter will hit the trade block once again. In the event he does, the NBA analyst Zach Lowe has an interest in seeing Porter in Michigan.

Detroit Pistons Delivered Another Link To Intriguing NBA Trade Target

On the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show, the prominent analyst reviewed the upcoming season for the Nets.

That’s when he floated two teams to pay attention to in a possible Porter Jr. market.

“I don’t know what they are going to do with those veterans. There’s already buzz out there about if extension talks with Michael Porter Jr. don’t go well, could he be on the move already? And boy, could he fit in a lot of different places. Detroit comes to mind. Even Atlanta comes to mind,” Lowe said.

Michael Porter Jr. Lately

For the first six seasons of his NBA career, Michael Porter Jr played for the Denver Nuggets.

Ahead of the 2025-2026 season, the Nuggets shipped Porter to the Nets in exchange for the veteran Cam Johnson.

With the Nets, Porter appeared in 52 games. He shot 46.3% from the field and knocked down 36.3% of his threes.

The former Nuggets standout posted averages of 24.2 points, 3.0 assists, and 7.1 rebounds.

Porter would certainly fill a need for the Pistons, being a 40.6% three-point shooter, but he wouldn’t come cheap.

Financially, Porter will make $40.8 million in 2026-2027. If he doesn’t get a notable long-term extension with the Nets, he’ll want one somewhere else.

The Pistons are paying Cade Cunningham a max. Next, they have to pay Jalen Duren, and soon after, Ausar Thompson will get his big break. A trade to acquire Porter would be difficult for Detroit as well.

Still, if Porter doesn’t land an extension with the Nets soon, the Pistons will more than likely keep an eye on him.