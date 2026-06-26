Following a shocking blockbuster trade between the Charlotte Hornets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins believes the Detroit Pistons could or should pursue Miles Bridges.

Hours after the news about the trade, which included LaMelo Ball, broke, Cousins took to social media to toss out his idea.

DeMarcus Cousins Urges Pistons To Pursue Hornets’ $75 Million Star

“Miles bridges to Detroit? 🤔” Cousins wrote on X.

Cousins is a former player who turned into an NBA analyst, while playing stints outside of the league.

The 35-year-old first entered the NBA in 2010 as the fifth-overall pick out of Kentucky. Cousins played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Denver Nuggets.

He knows the game well, and could have some sneaky connections in the league. It’s unclear what his motive is behind the hypothetical that he tossed out.

Miles Bridges’ NBA Career

The 28-year-old NBA veteran came into the league in 2018.

Bridges was a first-round pick, No. 12 overall, for the Los Angeles Clippers. His draft rights were moved to the Hornets.

For all seven seasons of his career, Bridges played for the Hornets. He appeared in 501 games, starting 396 matchups.

Bridges produced averages of 15.9 points, 2.8 assists, and 6.1 rebounds throughout his career. He is a 33.8% shooter from three, posting more than 35.0% from deep just once in his career.

Going into the 2026-2027 NBA season, Bridges is slated to make $22.8 million. He will close out his three-year, $75.0 million deal at the end of the season.

Should The Pistons Take The Bridges Route?

This offseason, the Pistons are hunting for a star-caliber addition to join Cade Cunningham after a disappointing playoff performance.

Cousins is the first one to link Bridges to the Pistons, and that suggestion might not pick up too much steam. After the Pistons’ second-round loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a priority heading into the offseason was adding a star-caliber scorer who can knock down threes consistently.

That hasn’t been the role he thrived in while playing with the Hornets.

So far, the Pistons’ list of targets from insiders has all excluded Bridges. Names like Austin Reaves, Coby White, Kawhi Leonard, Tyler Herro, and Norman Powell have been connected to Detroit frequently.