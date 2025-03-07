Detroit Pistons G-League Team Signs Local College Basketball legend

The Detroit Pistons’ G-League affiliate the Motor City Cruise have announced that they’re acquiring local college basketball legend Jack Gohlke.

The Cruise acquired the young guard in a trade with the Milwaukee Herd, an affiliate of the Wisconsin Bucks. The teams completed a trade that sent Gohlke to Motor City in exchange or the rights to guard ShawnDre Jones, who has appeared in almost 180 contests for three G League teams.

Gohlke, a former Oakland University sharpshooter, was a member of the 2024 Oakland University Golden Grizzlies team. The team would go on to win the Horizon League Championship and make it to the NCAA March Madness tournament, where they would upset the heavily favored University of Kentucky Wildcats in the first round behind Gohlke’s 32 points nd shooting 10-20 from three.

Gohlke would leave school to play professionally, where he was featured in the NBA summer league for the Oklahoma City Thunder before playing overseas and returning to play for the Bucks. Gohlke, who is averaging 3 points per game, is making the most of his playing time, as his three-point form has translated to 35.7% per game in limited minutes.

Gohlke will be welcomed with open arms in his return to the state of Michigan, where fans are ecstatic for the guard’s return. The Cruise, who only lost one game in the month of March, will benefit from Gohlke’s scoring and the boost in fans at games.

The Motor City Cruise will next play the South Bay Lakers on March 8th, but will return home to face the Capital City Go-Gos on March 12th, at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit at 11 AM.