Detroit Pistons Get Big News That Could Change Their Season

The Detroit Pistons have been enjoying a winning season, and they’ve earned it. After only winning 14 games during the 2023-24 season, the team came back in 2024-25 with a new head coach in J.B. Bickerstaff and a fresh attitude.

The Pistons are 37-29 heading into their Thursday, March 13, matchup against the Wizards and have won four of their past six games. They’ve also been 12-5 since the start of February, which marks the third-best record in the Eastern Conference during that time period, only behind Cleveland and Boston.

One of the only negatives this season has been the injury of Jaden Ivey. Detroit’s 2022 No. 5 pick has been recovering from a broken left fibula but shared some good news about the injury on Thursday, March 13.

Good News on Detroit Pistons’ Jaden Ivey

Ivey is still day-to-day but says he could be back this season. According to the team, the star player is now out of his walking boot and has started weight-bearing strengthening exercises, running activities and more. They’ll look at him again in four weeks as he continues to work his way through the rehabilitation phase of his injury, the Pistons said.

“I’m just targeting day-by-day. That’s it,” Ivey said Thursday, per ESPN. “The time will come when my body says get ready. I don’t have a thought of when that could be but just taking it day-by-day for sure.”

Ivey’s return could be a huge help to the Pistons . One could call it a season-changing effect. Before getting injured, Ivey was having his best season in the NBA, averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 30 games. So, he has a lot to bring to the court, especially for that oh-so important end of the season push.

“I haven’t been able to be in this situation yet, to play meaningful basketball,” Ivey said, according to the Athletic. “Lord willing, when I get back, I’ll be able to be in this atmosphere and this environment. Especially at Little Caesars Arena, it’s special to be there. Especially this time that we’re in with the (Detroit) Lions, the (Detroit) Tigers. Everybody in the city knows it’s a winning season for the city.”

Jaden Ivey Has a Supporter in Cade Cunningham

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham is pretty much the face of the franchise, but even Cunningham realizes that the team has a star on their hands in Ivey.

“When [Cade’s] in the game, and they call a timeout, I just talk to him and he’s always like, ‘Man, when you get back, it’s going to be a different level’ and that encouragement and just that belief of when you come back, things are gonna continue to rise means a lot to me,” Ivey told ESPN on Thursday. “Because they’re winning without me and you kind of get in your head, like, ‘What if I get back and it doesn’t?’

He added, “There’s all these different ideas and emotions that you kind of carry as a basketball player with an injury … but the encouragement that I’ve gotten from him has really encouraged me a lot and has kept me consistent with my work so I’m looking forward to playing alongside him.”