Late last week, the Detroit Pistons were rumored to be putting out some feelers on a potential Marcus Sasser trade.

With NBA free agency just hours away, the Dallas Mavericks have been linked to the veteran guard.

Detroit Pistons Get Word On Leading Marcus Sasser Trade Suitor

According to The Stein Line, the Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a “leading suitor” for Sasser.

With a team lining up to potentially acquire Sasser, that could open up the lines for Detroit to begin discussing deals centered around the 25-year-old guard with other teams.

Marcus Sasser’s NBA Career

Following a strong four-year run at Houston in the NCAA, Sasser entered the 2023 NBA Draft.

The veteran guard was selected deep into the first round at 25th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies sent Sasser to the Boston Celtics, before he was flipped again to the Pistons.

For the past three seasons, Sasser has been a reserve for Detroit. Over time, his role diminished.

As a rookie, Sasser started in 11 games and played in 71 matchups. He shot 37.5% from three, averaging 8.3 points per game and 3.3 assists per game.

During his second season with the Pistons, Sasser came off the bench for all but one of his 57 appearances in 2024-2025. He produced averages of 6.6 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 rebounds.

In the 2025-2026 season, Sasser played in 38 games for the Pistons. He averaged just 12.0 minutes on the court. The veteran guard struggled with his shot, making just 39.0% of his attempts from the field.

Sasser put up averages of 5.2 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 rebound.

Going into the 2026-2027 NBA season, the Pistons are slated to pay Sasser a $5.1 million club option, which was picked up back in October 2025.