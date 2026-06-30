NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: Marcus Sasser #25 of the Detroit Pistons in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 08, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Late last week, the Detroit Pistons were rumored to be putting out some feelers on a potential Marcus Sasser trade.
With NBA free agency just hours away, the Dallas Mavericks have been linked to the veteran guard.
Detroit Pistons Get Word On Leading Marcus Sasser Trade Suitor
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 13: Marcus Sasser #25 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket against Sam Merrill #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter in Game Five of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
With a team lining up to potentially acquire Sasser, that could open up the lines for Detroit to begin discussing deals centered around the 25-year-old guard with other teams.
Marcus Sasser’s NBA Career
GettyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 06: Marcus Sasser #25 of the Detroit Pistons looks to pass against Gg Jackson #45 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at FedExForum on October 06, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
Following a strong four-year run at Houston in the NCAA, Sasser entered the 2023 NBA Draft.
The veteran guard was selected deep into the first round at 25th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies sent Sasser to the Boston Celtics, before he was flipped again to the Pistons.
For the past three seasons, Sasser has been a reserve for Detroit. Over time, his role diminished.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 04: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to drive around Marcus Sasser #25 of the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on January 04, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 119-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
As a rookie, Sasser started in 11 games and played in 71 matchups. He shot 37.5% from three, averaging 8.3 points per game and 3.3 assists per game.
During his second season with the Pistons, Sasser came off the bench for all but one of his 57 appearances in 2024-2025. He produced averages of 6.6 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 rebounds.
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 12: Marcus Sasser #25 of the Detroit Pistons is defended by Brandon Williams #00 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center on April 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In the 2025-2026 season, Sasser played in 38 games for the Pistons. He averaged just 12.0 minutes on the court. The veteran guard struggled with his shot, making just 39.0% of his attempts from the field.
Sasser put up averages of 5.2 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 rebound.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Late last week, the Detroit Pistons were rumored to be putting out some feelers on a potential Marcus Sasser trade. With NBA free agency just hours away, the Dallas Mavericks have been linked to the veteran guard. Detroit Pistons Get Word On Leading Marcus Sasser Trade Suitor According to The Stein Line, the Dallas Mavericks […]