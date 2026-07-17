More than two weeks into NBA free agency, the Detroit Pistons don’t have an answer on Jalen Duren’s future with the team.

Currently, Duren is a restricted free agent who hoped for a max contract after an All-Star/All-NBA season. So far, the Pistons haven’t budged after offering a contract in a lower range.

There has been talk about Duren signing an offer sheet, or getting another team to work out a sign-and-trade with the Pistons. While that narrative caught fire at the market opening, it’s no longer a discussion.

The Los Angeles Lakers pivoted to Walker Kessler, while the Sacramento Kings have gone quiet on the Duren front. Just like that, all leverage went out the door.

NBA Insider Marc Stein suggested that the situation isn’t at a point of no return for Duren and the Pistons, but it’s not exactly all good either.

“It’s already contentious. I wouldn’t say it’s all posturing, but last summer showed us that this stuff could take all summer,” Stein said on All City’s All NBA show.

Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren Saga Gets Important Update

Without sign-and-trade options, Duren is left with two roads.

He can sign the multi-year deal that’s on the table from the Pistons’ front office or take the qualifying offer, which is a one-year deal. For Duren, it’s reported he would receive an estimated $9.6 million for 2026-2027 if that’s the route he takes.

When asked about Duren’s chances of taking the one-year offer, Stein pushed back.

“Any free agent who is willing to do that gets a massive hat tip from me because it is so risky. It’s very, very risky, because even offers that are less than,” Stein said.

“Hypothetically speaking, if you are the restricted free agent and you want $100 million over four years but the team offers $50 million, and your qualifying offer is $10 million, it takes a lot of guts to play out one year at $10 million because $50 million is better long-term security than nothing. It’s not what you wanted. It’s not close to what you wanted, but it takes a ton of guts.”

Jalen Duren’s NBA Career

One playoff run certainly destroyed Duren’s 2026 market.

In 2025-2026, Duren played in 70 games, averaging 28.2 minutes of action. He averaged 19.5 points per game, along with 10.5 rebounds. He was named an All-Star.

In the playoffs, Duren produced just 10.2 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game. In critical situations, his struggles sent him to the bench. That’s where it all went wrong for Duren.

It’s unclear where Duren and the Pistons go from here, but signs aren’t pointing to a deal failing to get done just yet.