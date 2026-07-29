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Detroit Pistons Presented With Jalen Duren Plan B Target

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Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 11: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons grabs a rebound against Kyle Kuzma #18 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on April 11, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons aren’t expected to give up on bringing Jalen Duren back for the 2026-2027 NBA season and beyond just yet.

But as both parties can’t come to an agreement, there is a chance that Duren might find himself in another uniform for next season.

There are a handful of sign-and-trade ideas out there. Are there any better than Myles Turner? Swoosh Shrestha of PistonsPowered makes the case for the Pistons to consider swapping bigs with their division rival.

Detroit Pistons Presented With Jalen Duren Plan B Target

Detroit Pistons v Milwaukee Bucks

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 09: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 and Myles Turner #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks look on during the second half of preseason game against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on October 09, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

“He’s clearly a bad timeline fit now for the Bucks after they traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to begin a rebuild. But Turner still offers solid play from the center position for a contender and was just a starter on a Finals team two seasons ago,” Shrestha wrote.

He also points out that Turner’s range is a plus for the Pistons, while noting that the weakness of rebounding won’t be as big as a deal, considering who the Pistons have on board.

“Even with Turner being a little weak on the glass, the Pistons should be able to manage well enough to end defensive possessions,” Shrestha added.

Myles Turner Was On The Radar Before

Detroit Pistons v Indiana Pacers

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 16: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers against the Detroit Pistons at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 16, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

If the Pistons decide it’s time to start exploring for other options, it wouldn’t be the first time that Trajan Langdon and the fairly new front office gave Turner a look.

Before Turner shocked the NBA by joining the Bucks, he was garnering interest from the Pistons, who eyed up a handful of fives who brought offensive versatility to the table.

Over 10 years with the Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner shot 36.2% from three, taking 3.3 attempts per game. During his lone season with the Bucks, he knocked down 38.3% of his threes, on 5.4 attempts per game.

Turner hasn’t quite turned in a season of Duren’s caliber from last year’s run, but he certainly would bring a different look to the Cade Cunningham-led Pistons. On the other hand, Duren could get his desired deal and play with a rebuilding team that will trot out a different core in 2026-2027.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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