The Detroit Pistons aren’t expected to give up on bringing Jalen Duren back for the 2026-2027 NBA season and beyond just yet.

But as both parties can’t come to an agreement, there is a chance that Duren might find himself in another uniform for next season.

There are a handful of sign-and-trade ideas out there. Are there any better than Myles Turner? Swoosh Shrestha of PistonsPowered makes the case for the Pistons to consider swapping bigs with their division rival.

Detroit Pistons Presented With Jalen Duren Plan B Target

“He’s clearly a bad timeline fit now for the Bucks after they traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to begin a rebuild. But Turner still offers solid play from the center position for a contender and was just a starter on a Finals team two seasons ago,” Shrestha wrote.

He also points out that Turner’s range is a plus for the Pistons, while noting that the weakness of rebounding won’t be as big as a deal, considering who the Pistons have on board.

“Even with Turner being a little weak on the glass, the Pistons should be able to manage well enough to end defensive possessions,” Shrestha added.

Myles Turner Was On The Radar Before

If the Pistons decide it’s time to start exploring for other options, it wouldn’t be the first time that Trajan Langdon and the fairly new front office gave Turner a look.

Before Turner shocked the NBA by joining the Bucks, he was garnering interest from the Pistons, who eyed up a handful of fives who brought offensive versatility to the table.

Over 10 years with the Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner shot 36.2% from three, taking 3.3 attempts per game. During his lone season with the Bucks, he knocked down 38.3% of his threes, on 5.4 attempts per game.

Turner hasn’t quite turned in a season of Duren’s caliber from last year’s run, but he certainly would bring a different look to the Cade Cunningham-led Pistons. On the other hand, Duren could get his desired deal and play with a rebuilding team that will trot out a different core in 2026-2027.