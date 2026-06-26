Detroit Pistons Trade With Thunder For 6-Year NBA Vet

The Detroit Pistons swung a trade on Friday, June 26.

Just days after the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pistons are adding the veteran sharpshooter, Isaiah Joe, from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Joe joins the Pistons in exchange for two second-round picks.

Isaiah Joe’s NBA Career

The 26-year-old sharpshooter started his NBA career in 2020.

During the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe was a second-round pick (49th overall) out of Arkansas. He joined the Philadelphia 76ers.

In his first season with the Sixers, Joe came off the bench for all but one of his 41 appearances. He averaged just 3.7 points under Doc Rivers.

Following his second season with the Sixers, which didn’t include much of an increase in playing time, Joe was waived. He didn’t make it past the preseason of year three.

The Thunder took advantage of Joe’s availability. As soon as they grabbed him for the 2022-2023 season, Joe had an immediate role. He’s been a key reserve on the team and played a role on their 2025 championship-winning team.

Over four seasons with the Thunder, Isaiah Joe appeared in 296 games. He posted averages of 9.7 points, 1.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game.

The veteran guard has a 40.6% three-point shooting percentage throughout his career.