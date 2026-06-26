Detroit Pistons Trade With Thunder For 6-Year NBA Vet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 18, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Thunder won 121-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – APRIL 02: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates after a play during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Paycom Center on April 2, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
The 26-year-old sharpshooter started his NBA career in 2020.
During the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe was a second-round pick (49th overall) out of Arkansas. He joined the Philadelphia 76ers.
In his first season with the Sixers, Joe came off the bench for all but one of his 41 appearances. He averaged just 3.7 points under Doc Rivers.
Following his second season with the Sixers, which didn’t include much of an increase in playing time, Joe was waived. He didn’t make it past the preseason of year three.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks to pass as Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets defends during the first half at Barclays Center on March 18, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Thunder took advantage of Joe’s availability. As soon as they grabbed him for the 2022-2023 season, Joe had an immediate role. He’s been a key reserve on the team and played a role on their 2025 championship-winning team.
Over four seasons with the Thunder, Isaiah Joe appeared in 296 games. He posted averages of 9.7 points, 1.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game.
The veteran guard has a 40.6% three-point shooting percentage throughout his career.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Detroit Pistons swung a trade on Friday, June 26. Just days after the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pistons are adding the veteran sharpshooter, Isaiah Joe, from the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Joe joins the Pistons in exchange for two second-round picks. Isaiah Joe’s NBA Career The 26-year-old sharpshooter started his […]