When Jalen Duren made it clear that he was going to speak to other teams in NBA free agency, the Sacramento Kings were hoping to strike a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons for the young center.

The immediate thought around the NBA was that the Pistons would end up with Domantas Sabonis as the headliner in a return.

That idea was shot down just as fast as it was suggested. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that the Pistons did not have interest in the veteran center on June 30. Since then, the Kings haven’t been talked about much in the Duren market.

Domantas Sabonis Trade Update Proves Detroit Pistons Made The Right Choice

At this stage of the offseason, the Pistons made the clear right choice not only to hold firm in their Duren standoff, but by avoiding Sabonis.

According to the NBA analyst Zach Lowe, Sabonis’ value remains at an all-time low, along with the Kings forward, Zach LaVine.

“They’re not getting anything [for Zach LaVine]. Sabonis, they’ll get something. It won’t be like a dump, where they have to attach things, but LaVine is a dump. Sabonis, you’re not getting anything that’s like, oh wow, this young prospect that’s very exciting. You’re not getting that. You are just getting something that’s a little less damaging and some seconds or something,” Lowe said regarding the Kings.

Sabonis just wrapped up year five with the Kings. He appeared in just 19 games, averaging 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

If the Pistons feel like they have no choice but to cut ties with Duren, then Sabonis at a massive discount could be an option.

But again, the Pistons have the leverage in their situation. Duren doesn’t want to sign what they are offering, but he isn’t getting anything anywhere else. The Los Angeles Lakers moved on, and the Kings don’t have the players that appeal to the Pistons.