Jalen Duren enters the final weeks of the NBA offseason with his future in Detroit still unresolved. The 22-year-old center is coming off a breakout 2025-26 season in which he averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while earning his first All-Star selection and a spot on the All-NBA Third Team.

The Detroit Pistons also took a major step forward around Duren and Cade Cunningham. Detroit won 60 games and finished as the Eastern Conference’s top seed, making Duren an important part of a young core the franchise hopes can compete for years.

The two sides remain apart on a long-term extension. Detroit is offering roughly $35 million annually, while Duren is seeking around $40 million or more. With training camp approaching and the Oct. 1 qualifying-offer deadline ahead, the decision has become an important part of Detroit’s offseason.

Draymond Green Warns Jalen Duren About Qualifying Offer Path

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Draymond Green addressed Duren’s contract situation on The Draymond Green Show, saying the young center should consider more than the possibility of securing a larger contract elsewhere.

“The more you win, the more things stay put, the more you’re welcomed in a place, the more that place becomes home. I don’t know that Jalen Duren is valuing that, nor does he have to,” Green said.

Green noted that Duren could choose to take Detroit’s qualifying offer rather than agree to a long-term extension.

The one-year offer is worth roughly $9.6 million and would allow Duren to enter unrestricted free agency in 2027.

“He may get to a spot and say, you know what, I’m taking the qualifying offer,” Green said.

“And then he’s a free agent, and you can go get the money wherever you want to go get the money. I don’t know that that’s the best situation for anybody.”

Green’s argument centered on the value of stability and relationships within an organization. He said being drafted by a team that wants a player to succeed can provide a different level of support.

Duren is also coming off a difficult postseason after his strong regular season. Green acknowledged that Duren “bet on himself last year” and said how he responds to the playoff experience will matter.

Despite the uncertainty, Green expects Duren to remain in Detroit.

“Ultimately, I think he’s back with the Pistons on the deal that he wants, and everybody’s happy, and he’s making big money, and they’re succeeding for years,” Green said.

“That’s what I think is going to happen. That’s what I hope is going to happen.”

While Duren’s contract remains unresolved, Detroit has already made another decision involving its center rotation.

Detroit Pistons Guarantee Paul Reed’s Contract as Jalen Duren Talks Continue

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Pistons fully guaranteed Paul Reed’s $5.6 million salary for the 2026-27 season.

Reed appeared in 65 games for Detroit last season and averaged 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.

He has served as a key backup over the past two seasons and gives Detroit another established option at center.

The move comes as the Pistons continue to work through Duren’s contract situation.

Detroit also moved Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies, making Reed’s roster status relevant to the team’s center-room planning.

The Pistons still want Duren back, but the financial gap remains a major issue.

Reports provided during the contract discussion have put Detroit’s offer at around $35 million per year, while Duren is seeking closer to $40 million.

Duren can accept the $9.6 million qualifying offer by Oct. 1 if no long-term agreement is reached. That would give him another season in Detroit before entering unrestricted free agency.

For now, Green believes Duren ultimately stays with the Pistons on a contract that satisfies both sides. The next major question is whether Detroit and Duren can close their financial gap before the qualifying-offer deadline.