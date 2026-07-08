The Detroit Pistons watched three of their conference rivals make major changes this offseason. They’ve also been in the rumors for a potential sign-and-trade scenario with their All-Star, Jalen Duren.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley recently predicted the next wave of NBA stars to ask out of their current situation, and the list didn’t include Duren.

However, there was a mention of a longtime Detroit dream candidate: Devin Booker.

Detroit Pistons Dream Trade Target Predicted To Make Shocking Move

For years, Pistons fans have been pounding the table for Devin Booker.

The 29-year-old NBA star is connected to Detroit, as he was born in Michigan and attended Grandville before a move to Mississippi in high school.

After Booker attended Kentucky for one NCAA season, he was drafted with the 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns.

He’s an Arizona-living star, but Booker has never swayed from continuing to support all of the other Detroit sports teams.

If Booker was trying to force his way out of Phoenix, there would undoubtedly be plenty of support for Trajan Langdon’s front office to get a deal done.

Why Would Booker Request A Move?

“This is a single-star squad that might have to punch above its weight class just to remain in the play-in tournament hunt,” Buckley wrote, discussing Booker’s current situation with the Suns.

“The Suns were widely regarded as overachievers this past season while tying for 13th in winning percentage and slotting 15th overall in net efficiency. They needed two play-in games to get one win, then lost all four of their first-round games by an average of 17.3 points.”

The Suns have proved to Booker that their developmental team hasn’t been strong enough for them to mold another star around him. Phoenix’s front office has taken the superteam route multiple times now, and still hasn’t had any luck.

“Is this really the way Booker wants his career to play out?” Buckley asked.

The question is valid.

Should The Pistons Target Devin Booker?

A Cade Cunningham-Devin Booker backcourt would be strong.

The Pistons know that the recipe for success is getting high-volume floor-spacers around Cunningham.

Booker has attempted an average of 6.0 threes per game while shooting at a 35.2% clip throughout his career.

The five-time All-Star has averaged 24.6 points per game throughout his career. While Booker is best-served off the ball, he would give Detroit comfort as a secondary ball-handler when Cunningham’s off the court.

What’s the biggest drawback? The financials, of course.

Booker’s current contract is for four years, $220.4 million. He will make $57.0 million in 2026-2027. Next year, that salary increases to $61.0 million. Then, the deal is done.

However, the Suns already committed to an extension for Booker, which runs through 2030, if he picks up the second-year player option.

Booker will make $132.4 million over that time. That deal was heavily criticized when it was announced.

The Pistons have been star hunting in 2026 and have come up short of their targets. Booker would be a logical star for them to take a look at, but that scenario could still be at least one year away.