The 2026 NBA offseason didn’t seem to go as planned for the Detroit Pistons. While they made necessary changes, it was clear that the Pistons didn’t land all of their top targets.

Austin Reaves was rumored to be at the top of Detroit’s list, but he was a long shot. The Los Angeles Lakers retained the veteran sharpshooter with a four-year, $180 million deal.

After missing out on Reaves, NBA analyst Sam Vecenie has another player in mind who could end up being a Reaves-type player: Ryan Rollins.

Pistons Encouraged To Target Trade For Hidden Gem After Reaves Strikeout

“He’s the next guy to me, that is like Austin Reaves-ey, like, let’s try and go see if we can get him out of the place he is currently in [Milwaukee Bucks], and let’s go get a perfect fit with Cade Cunningham,” Sam Vecenie said on Game Theory on August 9.

“He can really guard, he can shoot, he can be a secondary creator. That’s the player I’ now going all in on.”

Play

The 24-year-old Michigan native is a former second-round pick out of Toledo. He started his career with the Golden State Warriors.

After runs with the Warriors and the Washington Wizards, Rollins landed on the Bucks amid the 2023-2024 NBA season. He started on a two-way deal before getting converted to a standard deal last summer.

Right now, Rollins is on a favorable contract, earning $4.o million for the upcoming season. He has a $4.0 million player option for 2027-2028.

What’s The Trade Suggestion?

How do the Pistons get Rollins? In Vecenie’s eyes, Ron Holland and a first-round pick should get the deal done for Detroit.

“I’m probably comfortable doing that,” said the analyst. “I really like Ron Holland, defensively … But man, they need another creator. Rollins is a good defender who can create, who can shoot.”

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Rollins started a career-high 67 games in his 74-game stretch. He shot 47.2% from the field and hit 40.6% of his shots from three. Rollins posted averages of 17.3 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

Deal or no deal? For Detroit, it’s a big gamble–cutting ties with a former top-five pick–and giving up future draft capital. But Holland has been on the one-dimensional side. He doesn’t help with the Pistons’ clear three-point shooting struggles, averaging just 24.6% from deep throughout his career.

There is surely still a lot of potential in Holland, who just turned 21 on July 7, but if the Pistons see Rollins as a more-rounded player, he might be a better bet. Of course, Milwaukee would have to have interest in moving the sharpshooter.

Rollins isn’t exactly old by NBA standards. He seems to fit Milwaukee’s rebuilding timeline, after turning 24 on day four of free agency. But if the Bucks believe in Holland’s development, and see clear value in a first-rounder, this might be a trade conversation worth visiting.