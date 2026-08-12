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Pistons Encouraged To Target Trade For Hidden Gem After Reaves Strikeout

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Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Six
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 01: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The 2026 NBA offseason didn’t seem to go as planned for the Detroit Pistons. While they made necessary changes, it was clear that the Pistons didn’t land all of their top targets.

Austin Reaves was rumored to be at the top of Detroit’s list, but he was a long shot. The Los Angeles Lakers retained the veteran sharpshooter with a four-year, $180 million deal.

After missing out on Reaves, NBA analyst Sam Vecenie has another player in mind who could end up being a Reaves-type player: Ryan Rollins.

Pistons Encouraged To Target Trade For Hidden Gem After Reaves Strikeout

Milwaukee Bucks v Portland Trail Blazers

GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – MARCH 25: Ryan Rollins #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on March 25, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

“He’s the next guy to me, that is like Austin Reaves-ey, like, let’s try and go see if we can get him out of the place he is currently in [Milwaukee Bucks], and let’s go get a perfect fit with Cade Cunningham,” Sam Vecenie said on Game Theory on August 9.

“He can really guard, he can shoot, he can be a secondary creator. That’s the player I’ now going all in on.”

The 24-year-old Michigan native is a former second-round pick out of Toledo. He started his career with the Golden State Warriors.

After runs with the Warriors and the Washington Wizards, Rollins landed on the Bucks amid the 2023-2024 NBA season. He started on a two-way deal before getting converted to a standard deal last summer.

Right now, Rollins is on a favorable contract, earning $4.o million for the upcoming season. He has a $4.0 million player option for 2027-2028.

What’s The Trade Suggestion?

Detroit Pistons Media Day

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 29: Ron Holland II #5 of the Detroit Pistons poses for a portrait during Media Day at Little Caesars Arena on September 29, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

How do the Pistons get Rollins? In Vecenie’s eyes, Ron Holland and a first-round pick should get the deal done for Detroit.

“I’m probably comfortable doing that,” said the analyst. “I really like Ron Holland, defensively … But man, they need another creator. Rollins is a good defender who can create, who can shoot.”

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Rollins started a career-high 67 games in his 74-game stretch. He shot 47.2% from the field and hit 40.6% of his shots from three. Rollins posted averages of 17.3 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

Deal or no deal? For Detroit, it’s a big gamble–cutting ties with a former top-five pick–and giving up future draft capital. But Holland has been on the one-dimensional side. He doesn’t help with the Pistons’ clear three-point shooting struggles, averaging just 24.6% from deep throughout his career.

There is surely still a lot of potential in Holland, who just turned 21 on July 7, but if the Pistons see Rollins as a more-rounded player, he might be a better bet. Of course, Milwaukee would have to have interest in moving the sharpshooter.

Rollins isn’t exactly old by NBA standards. He seems to fit Milwaukee’s rebuilding timeline, after turning 24 on day four of free agency. But if the Bucks believe in Holland’s development, and see clear value in a first-rounder, this might be a trade conversation worth visiting.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Pistons Encouraged To Target Trade For Hidden Gem After Reaves Strikeout

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