The Detroit Pistons‘ situation with Jalen Duren has yet to be resolved. The restricted free agent center has not agreed to terms on a new deal.

Heading into the offseason, Duren and the Pistons seemed bound to stay together on a new long-term deal. However, just days before free agency, the narrative shifted.

Duren and the Pistons haven’t been able to get close enough on terms to strike a deal. That led to sign-and-trade rumors, with Duren entertaining other teams.

While the Duren rumors have been nearly silenced as of late, the former Pistons head coach Dwane Casey seems confident that everything will work itself out for Detroit and Duren in the end.

Ex-Pistons Coach Gives Encouraging Jalen Duren NBA Free Agency Update

Casey, who still works closely with the Pistons’ front office, doesn’t speak like a person who believes that losing Duren is a possibility for the Pistons.

“He’s ours, we’re happy to have him,” Casey told SiriusXM NBA Radio. “I know Trajan Langdon is excited, JB Bickerstaff loves him. He’s ours, and hopefully, we get things worked out.”

The 22-year-old center is coming off the best year of his career.

As expected, Duren wants to cash in with a major max deal, but his playoff performance made the Pistons hesitant to offer what he’s asking for. The star center and his camp are remaining strong with their stance as of July 13.

Jalen Duren’s NBA Career

Duren attended Memphis in 2021-2022. Coming out of the NCAA, he was a projected lottery pick.

Duren was selected 13th overall during the 2022 NBA Draft. While the Charlotte Hornets made the pick, Duren was traded to the New York Knicks before ultimately landing with the Pistons via trade.

As a rookie, Duren appeared in 67 games, starting about half of his matchups. He averaged 9.1 points and 8.9 rebounds.

In year two, Duren was a full-time starter. In 61 games, he produced a double-double average of 13.8 points and 11.6 rebounds.

The 2025-2026 NBA season was by far Duren’s most impressive. During the regular season, the veteran center averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.

As a result, Duren earned All-Star and All-NBA honors for the first time. Unfortunately, averages of 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in the playoffs affected Duren’s market in free agency.

Without any teams coming in with major offers to force the Pistons to match, Duren is in a tough spot with his team. Casey seems confident it will all work out in the end.