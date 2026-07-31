The Detroit Pistons won’t be losing a key member of their front office after all.

Just a couple of weeks after getting linked to the overseas team founded by Luka Doncic and former Dallas Mavericks General Manager Donnie Nelson, BC Roma SPQR, Dwane Casey has decided to turn down the job offer to become the club’s head coach.

Casey is expected to stay with the Pistons.

Ex-Pistons Coach Turns Down Opportunity With Luka Doncic’s Team

“After strong interest from Rome’s new Serie A team, Pistons adviser Dwane Casey has withdrawn from the process to stay in the NBA with Detroit, league sources say,” NBA Insider Marc Stein wrote on X.

“Donnie Nelson, who worked with Casey in Dallas, led BC Roma’s pursuit of the 2018 NBA Coach of the Year.”

Doncic and Nelson will be looking for a new candidate, while Casey sticks with the organization that has employed him since 2018.

Dwane Casey’s NBA History

The ex-Pistons coach got his NBA start with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1994. He was an assistant up until 2005.

During the 2005-2006 NBA season, Casey was the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves. That stint would last one and a half seasons. During the 2006-2007 run, Casey was let go after a 20-20 start.

Casey went to the Mavericks from 2008-2011. He was hired by the Toronto Raptors in 2011, where he oversaw the team for seven seasons. Throughout the 558-game run, the Raptors won 57.3% of their games. They made the playoffs five times.

After Casey’s time with the Raptors concluded in 2018, he joined the Detroit Pistons. Casey held that position for five years. After the 2022-2023 season, Casey decided to step down and accepted a front office role with the team.

Casey’s accolades include Coach of the Year in 2018, All-Star head coach, and NBA champion as an assistant in 2011.