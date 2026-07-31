LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Dwane Casey on the sidelines during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on November 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
The Detroit Pistons won’t be losing a key member of their front office after all.
Ex-Pistons Coach Turns Down Opportunity With Luka Doncic’s Team
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 21: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 21, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
“After strong interest from Rome’s new Serie A team, Pistons adviser Dwane Casey has withdrawn from the process to stay in the NBA with Detroit, league sources say,” NBA Insider Marc Stein wrote on X.
“Donnie Nelson, who worked with Casey in Dallas, led BC Roma’s pursuit of the 2018 NBA Coach of the Year.”
Doncic and Nelson will be looking for a new candidate, while Casey sticks with the organization that has employed him since 2018.
Dwane Casey’s NBA History
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 13: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons reacts during a game against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena on March 13, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The ex-Pistons coach got his NBA start with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1994. He was an assistant up until 2005.
During the 2005-2006 NBA season, Casey was the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves. That stint would last one and a half seasons. During the 2006-2007 run, Casey was let go after a 20-20 start.
Casey went to the Mavericks from 2008-2011. He was hired by the Toronto Raptors in 2011, where he oversaw the team for seven seasons. Throughout the 558-game run, the Raptors won 57.3% of their games. They made the playoffs five times.
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Dwane Casey of the Detroit Pistons reacts against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on December 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images,)
After Casey’s time with the Raptors concluded in 2018, he joined the Detroit Pistons. Casey held that position for five years. After the 2022-2023 season, Casey decided to step down and accepted a front office role with the team.
Casey’s accolades include Coach of the Year in 2018, All-Star head coach, and NBA champion as an assistant in 2011.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Detroit Pistons won’t be losing a key member of their front office after all. Just a couple of weeks after getting linked to the overseas team founded by Luka Doncic and former Dallas Mavericks General Manager Donnie Nelson, BC Roma SPQR, Dwane Casey has decided to turn down the job offer to become the […]