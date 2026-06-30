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Ex-Pistons First-Rounder Lands Bad News Before NBA Free Agency

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Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards
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WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 15: Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

A former Detroit Pistons first-round pick is hitting the free agency market after a comeback attempt with the Sacramento Kings.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Kings declined to pick up Hayes’ $3.01 million team option for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

When free agency opens up at 6 PM ET on Tuesday, June 30, Hayes will be free to speak with any interested suitors.

Killian Hayes’ Kings Run

Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 13: Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons tries to drive around Robert Covington #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on December 13, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Hayes had an opportunity to join the Kings on a 10-day contract.

He picked up multiple 10-day contracts before the Kings ultimately signed him to a two-year deal in mid-March.

Hayes would earn $444,658 to finish the season with the Kings. Clearly, they don’t see a future with the 24-year-old guard.

Overall, the Kings rolled out Hayes for 23 games. He picked up three starts and saw the court for 17.7 minutes per game.

Hayes shot 30.4% from the field and 27.0% from three, to average 5.5 points per game.

The Detroit Pistons Stint

Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 30: Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after he is called for a foul in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 30, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Hayes was a controversial figure in Detroit.

After he had a professional stint playing in France, Hayes hit the NBA Draft in 2020.

The Pistons selected Hayes with the seventh-overall pick. They hoped he would be a key player to build around as they went through their rebuilding phase.

Ultimately, it didn’t work out. Before the 2023-2024 NBA season, Hayes appeared in 168 games for the Pistons. He shot just 37.6% from the field and averaged 8.4 points.

Detroit Pistons v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 25: Killian Hayes #7 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on October 25, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Hayes played in his final 42 games with the Pistons. The veteran guard produced 6/9 points per game, while continuing to struggle with his shot.

The Pistons couldn’t find a trade suitor, so they cut ties with Hayes after the trade deadline in February 2024.

Since then, Hayes had a stint with the Brooklyn Nets and their G League affiliate, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ affiliate.

It’s unclear what’s next for Hayes, but he is a former Piston to keep an eye on as a team might give him a chance to try out over the offseason.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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