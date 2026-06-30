Ex-Pistons First-Rounder Lands Bad News Before NBA Free Agency

A former Detroit Pistons first-round pick is hitting the free agency market after a comeback attempt with the Sacramento Kings.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Kings declined to pick up Hayes’ $3.01 million team option for the 2026-2027 NBA season.

When free agency opens up at 6 PM ET on Tuesday, June 30, Hayes will be free to speak with any interested suitors.

Killian Hayes’ Kings Run

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Hayes had an opportunity to join the Kings on a 10-day contract.

He picked up multiple 10-day contracts before the Kings ultimately signed him to a two-year deal in mid-March.

Hayes would earn $444,658 to finish the season with the Kings. Clearly, they don’t see a future with the 24-year-old guard.

Overall, the Kings rolled out Hayes for 23 games. He picked up three starts and saw the court for 17.7 minutes per game.

Hayes shot 30.4% from the field and 27.0% from three, to average 5.5 points per game.

The Detroit Pistons Stint

Hayes was a controversial figure in Detroit.

After he had a professional stint playing in France, Hayes hit the NBA Draft in 2020.

The Pistons selected Hayes with the seventh-overall pick. They hoped he would be a key player to build around as they went through their rebuilding phase.

Ultimately, it didn’t work out. Before the 2023-2024 NBA season, Hayes appeared in 168 games for the Pistons. He shot just 37.6% from the field and averaged 8.4 points.

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Hayes played in his final 42 games with the Pistons. The veteran guard produced 6/9 points per game, while continuing to struggle with his shot.

The Pistons couldn’t find a trade suitor, so they cut ties with Hayes after the trade deadline in February 2024.

Since then, Hayes had a stint with the Brooklyn Nets and their G League affiliate, along with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ affiliate.

It’s unclear what’s next for Hayes, but he is a former Piston to keep an eye on as a team might give him a chance to try out over the offseason.