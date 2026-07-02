Barring any shocking last-minute changes in NBA free agency, Tobias Harris will exit the Detroit Pistons after two seasons.

On Wednesday, July 1, Harris agreed to join the San Antonio Spurs.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Harris will link with the Spurs on a two-year deal, which is worth $31 million.

After the news of the agreement broke, Yahoo Sports’ NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor had a negative reaction on social media.

He doesn’t believe that Harris will be a positive addition to the defending Western Conference Champions.

Ex-Pistons Forward Gets Harsh Analysis After Joining Spurs In NBA Free Agency

“Tobias Harris adds nothing that the Spurs were missing,” O’Connor wrote on X.

“Harris is a low-volume, middling-efficiency shooter, and he’s a replacement-level defender. There were far better targets with the mid-level. San Antonio also could’ve cashed in picks with a trade instead. Don’t love it!”

Tobias Harris adds nothing that the Spurs were missing. Harris is a low volume, middling efficiency shooter, and he’s a replacement level defender. There were far better targets with the mid-level. San Antonio also could’ve cashed in picks with a trade instead. Don’t love it! https://t.co/ms3OkQk3Fy — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) July 1, 2026

That’s a harsh assessment for the seasoned veteran, who is leaving a situation where he was praised plenty for the value he brought to the Pistons.

Tobias Harris’ Detroit Pistons Run

When Harris wrapped up a six-year stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, he hit the free agency market with interest from several teams.

The Pistons were an odd landing spot for him on paper. Every year with the Sixers, Harris made the playoffs. The Pistons were coming off a 14-win season.

Over two years, Harris had a major impact in the Pistons’ turnaround. During the 2024-2025 season, Harris posted averages of 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Last year, Harris appeared in 63 games for the Pistons. He shot 36.8% from three, produced 13.3 points per game, and came down with 5.1 rebounds per game.

In the playoffs, Harris improved his averages to 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The Spurs obviously hope that Harris can have a strong impact after their title run. In this case, Harris won’t have to carry the same weight as he did with the Pistons.

However, there are skeptics.