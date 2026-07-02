NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons reacts in the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2024 in New York City. The Detroit Pistons defeated the New York Knicks 120-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Barring any shocking last-minute changes in NBA free agency, Tobias Harris will exit the Detroit Pistons after two seasons.
He doesn’t believe that Harris will be a positive addition to the defending Western Conference Champions.
Ex-Pistons Forward Gets Harsh Analysis After Joining Spurs In NBA Free Agency
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 26: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons talks to fans before the game against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena on October 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
“Tobias Harris adds nothing that the Spurs were missing,” O’Connor wrote on X.
“Harris is a low-volume, middling-efficiency shooter, and he’s a replacement-level defender. There were far better targets with the mid-level. San Antonio also could’ve cashed in picks with a trade instead. Don’t love it!”
Tobias Harris adds nothing that the Spurs were missing. Harris is a low volume, middling efficiency shooter, and he’s a replacement level defender. There were far better targets with the mid-level. San Antonio also could’ve cashed in picks with a trade instead. Don’t love it! https://t.co/ms3OkQk3Fy
That’s a harsh assessment for the seasoned veteran, who is leaving a situation where he was praised plenty for the value he brought to the Pistons.
Tobias Harris’ Detroit Pistons Run
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 06: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena on February 06, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
When Harris wrapped up a six-year stint with the Philadelphia 76ers, he hit the free agency market with interest from several teams.
The Pistons were an odd landing spot for him on paper. Every year with the Sixers, Harris made the playoffs. The Pistons were coming off a 14-win season.
GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – MAY 01: Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket against Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic during the second quarter in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Kia Center on May 01, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
Over two years, Harris had a major impact in the Pistons’ turnaround. During the 2024-2025 season, Harris posted averages of 13.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
Last year, Harris appeared in 63 games for the Pistons. He shot 36.8% from three, produced 13.3 points per game, and came down with 5.1 rebounds per game.
In the playoffs, Harris improved his averages to 18.1 points and 7.2 rebounds.
The Spurs obviously hope that Harris can have a strong impact after their title run. In this case, Harris won’t have to carry the same weight as he did with the Pistons.
However, there are skeptics.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Barring any shocking last-minute changes in NBA free agency, Tobias Harris will exit the Detroit Pistons after two seasons. On Wednesday, July 1, Harris agreed to join the San Antonio Spurs. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Harris will link with the Spurs on a two-year deal, which is worth $31 million. After the news of […]