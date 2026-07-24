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Ex-Pistons Guard Linked To Bitter Rival In NBA Trade Rumors

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Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks - Game One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Detroit Pistons in action in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

A former Detroit Pistons standout is in the NBA trade rumor mill. Dennis Schroder popped up as a name to watch earlier in the offseason, and now there is a team linked to the 32-year-old guard.

It turns out that the Pistons’ bitter rival, the Charlotte Hornets, have eyes on Schroder as a potential addition before the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Ex-Pistons Guard Linked To Bitter Rival In NBA Trade Rumors

Detroit Pistons v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Three

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Dennis Schroder #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“The Charlotte Hornets have been linked with interest in Schroder, league sources told HoopsHype,” wrote Michael Scotto on July 22.

“It’s worth noting that Hornets executive Jeff Peterson is said to still be a fan of Schroder dating back to their time together in Atlanta.”

Scotto also mentioned the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks as teams to watch, but that’s due to having player exceptions at their disposal–not exactly due to a high interest level at this time.

If Schroder ends up on the Pistons’ North Carolina-based rival, it would be the 12th team he suited up for in his career.

Dennis Schroder’s Pistons History

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 28: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Detroit Pistons high fives Tim Hardaway Jr. #8 of the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena on March 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Schroder cycled through three different situations. He started the season with the Brooklyn Nets.

After appearing in 23 games, Schroder was traded to the Golden State Warriors. With 24 games in the bag with the Dubs, Schroder was moved again to the Detroit Pistons.

With the Pistons, Schroder came off the bench for 20 of the 28 games he played. The veteran averaged 25.2 minutes on the court, producing averages of 10.8 points and 5.3 assists per game.

In the playoffs, Schroder gave the Pistons 12.5 points off the bench, while shooting 47.6% from three.

During the 2025 offseason, Schroder was frustrated not to receive an intriguing offer from the Pistons. He signed a notable three-year, $44.4 million contract to join the Sacramento Kings. The Kings sent Schroder to the Cavs on February 1.

Dennis Schroder has appeared in 912 games since 2013. He has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers (two times), Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Warriors, Pistons, Kings, and the Cavs.

Whether Schroder stays with the Cavs–or gets moved to Charlotte–he’ll remain a rival of the Pistons. Going to the Hornets would certainly spice up that series throughout the 2026-2027 season a little more.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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