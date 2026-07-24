A former Detroit Pistons standout is in the NBA trade rumor mill. Dennis Schroder popped up as a name to watch earlier in the offseason, and now there is a team linked to the 32-year-old guard.

It turns out that the Pistons’ bitter rival, the Charlotte Hornets, have eyes on Schroder as a potential addition before the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Ex-Pistons Guard Linked To Bitter Rival In NBA Trade Rumors

“The Charlotte Hornets have been linked with interest in Schroder, league sources told HoopsHype,” wrote Michael Scotto on July 22.

“It’s worth noting that Hornets executive Jeff Peterson is said to still be a fan of Schroder dating back to their time together in Atlanta.”

Scotto also mentioned the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks as teams to watch, but that’s due to having player exceptions at their disposal–not exactly due to a high interest level at this time.

If Schroder ends up on the Pistons’ North Carolina-based rival, it would be the 12th team he suited up for in his career.

Dennis Schroder’s Pistons History

Throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season, Schroder cycled through three different situations. He started the season with the Brooklyn Nets.

After appearing in 23 games, Schroder was traded to the Golden State Warriors. With 24 games in the bag with the Dubs, Schroder was moved again to the Detroit Pistons.

With the Pistons, Schroder came off the bench for 20 of the 28 games he played. The veteran averaged 25.2 minutes on the court, producing averages of 10.8 points and 5.3 assists per game.

In the playoffs, Schroder gave the Pistons 12.5 points off the bench, while shooting 47.6% from three.

During the 2025 offseason, Schroder was frustrated not to receive an intriguing offer from the Pistons. He signed a notable three-year, $44.4 million contract to join the Sacramento Kings. The Kings sent Schroder to the Cavs on February 1.

Dennis Schroder has appeared in 912 games since 2013. He has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers (two times), Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Warriors, Pistons, Kings, and the Cavs.

Whether Schroder stays with the Cavs–or gets moved to Charlotte–he’ll remain a rival of the Pistons. Going to the Hornets would certainly spice up that series throughout the 2026-2027 season a little more.