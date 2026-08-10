The Detroit Pistons‘ division rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are still looking to make some notable changes this offseason after missing out on LeBron James.

Not only do the Cavaliers still have to add James Harden back to the roster, but they are dangling a few key names on the trade block, with one of them being the ex-Pistons guard Dennis Schroder.

Ex-Pistons Guard Gets Trade Update Before NBA Training Camp

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Cavaliers are continuing to discuss “various trade packages” that include the veteran guard.

While the Cavaliers don’t seem to be in a trade-or-bust situation when it comes to Schroder, the team is simply seeking out an opportunity to “slightly reconfigure the roster or gain financial flexibility” for other additions.

The Cavaliers are currently in the mix for Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson. They would likely require a sign-and-trade if Cleveland wants to acquire them.

The Pistons Made The Right Move?

The 32-year-old Schroder had a decent run with the Pistons when he was with the team. There was mutual interest in sticking together beyond the 2025-2026 NBA season.

However, Schroder had a high desired asking price that the Pistons weren’t willing to meet. The veteran guard found it out west with the Sacramento Kings.

It turns out the Pistons made the right move. The Kings didn’t see Schroder as a long-term fit. He was brought in to be the full-time starter. Schroder started just 14 of 40 games. After the 40-game mark, he was traded to the Cavs.

In Cleveland, Schroder averaged 21.4 minutes per game off the bench. He posted averages of 8.2 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds.

This season, Schroder is set to earn $14.8 million. Next year, his salary goes up to $15.1 million, although just $4.3 million is guaranteed. With Schroder failing to maintain a starting job, and potentially on the move for the second time in under a year, since leaving Detroit, it’s becoming clear the Pistons were right to avoid forking over $44.4 million for him.