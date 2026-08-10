CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 11: Donovan Mitchell #45 and Dennis Schroder #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talk during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 11, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Detroit Pistons‘ division rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are still looking to make some notable changes this offseason after missing out on LeBron James.
Not only do the Cavaliers still have to add James Harden back to the roster, but they are dangling a few key names on the trade block, with one of them being the ex-Pistons guard Dennis Schroder.
Ex-Pistons Guard Gets Trade Update Before NBA Training Camp
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Detroit Pistons in action in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
While the Cavaliers don’t seem to be in a trade-or-bust situation when it comes to Schroder, the team is simply seeking out an opportunity to “slightly reconfigure the roster or gain financial flexibility” for other additions.
The Cavaliers are currently in the mix for Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson. They would likely require a sign-and-trade if Cleveland wants to acquire them.
The Pistons Made The Right Move?
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Dennis Schroder #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers drives against Tobias Harris #12 of the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The 32-year-old Schroder had a decent run with the Pistons when he was with the team. There was mutual interest in sticking together beyond the 2025-2026 NBA season.
However, Schroder had a high desired asking price that the Pistons weren’t willing to meet. The veteran guard found it out west with the Sacramento Kings.
It turns out the Pistons made the right move. The Kings didn’t see Schroder as a long-term fit. He was brought in to be the full-time starter. Schroder started just 14 of 40 games. After the 40-game mark, he was traded to the Cavs.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 28: Dennis Schroder #17 of the Detroit Pistons points in the air after making a 3-point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena on March 28, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
In Cleveland, Schroder averaged 21.4 minutes per game off the bench. He posted averages of 8.2 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds.
This season, Schroder is set to earn $14.8 million. Next year, his salary goes up to $15.1 million, although just $4.3 million is guaranteed. With Schroder failing to maintain a starting job, and potentially on the move for the second time in under a year, since leaving Detroit, it’s becoming clear the Pistons were right to avoid forking over $44.4 million for him.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Detroit Pistons‘ division rivals, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are still looking to make some notable changes this offseason after missing out on LeBron James. Not only do the Cavaliers still have to add James Harden back to the roster, but they are dangling a few key names on the trade block, with one of them […]