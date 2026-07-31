CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 10: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons signs an autograph after a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)
As the Detroit Pistons enter month two of their standoff with the restricted free agent Jalen Duren, it seems this one could go down to the buzzer beater.
Recent reports have suggested that the Pistons are holding firm on their stance and do not plan to put a max contract on the table for Duren.
While the veteran center hasn’t done any press since becoming a free agent–leaving the public in the dark about his thoughts–a former Pistons center recently relayed where Duren is at to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.
Ex-Pistons Player Delivers Update On Jalen Duren’s Mindset Amid Standoff
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 17: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers passes the ball against Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter in Game Seven of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
“Isaiah really feels like he proved that he deserves the contract,” Spears said on ESPN.
“He made an All-Star, and I think a lot of times teams shouldn’t look so much at the postseason; you’ve got to look at the whole body of work. Isaiah says that Jalen believes he proved that, no matter what happened in the playoffs, he is deserving of this money.”
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons waits during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 116-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Duren has been one of the top young centers in the game over the past few seasons, but the 2025-2026 NBA season unlocked a new level.
The Pistons’ big man appeared in 70 games. He averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
Not only did Duren earn All-Star honors, but he was also All-NBA Third Team. Duren entered the offseason eligible for a supermax. The Pistons aren’t even putting a standard max on the table at the moment.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 05: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the rim against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
As Stewart pointed out, the Pistons watched Duren struggle too much in the playoffs. He appeared in 14 games, producing 10.2 points per game and 8.5 rebounds. At times, the Pistons couldn’t have Duren on the floor in critical situations, opting for Paul Reed instead of the All-Star and Stewart.
After the 2025-2026 NBA season wrapped up, the Pistons entered the offseason with plenty of questions at the position. Duren isn’t getting his desired long-term offer, while Stewart was shipped out in a trade to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
As the Detroit Pistons enter month two of their standoff with the restricted free agent Jalen Duren, it seems this one could go down to the buzzer beater. Recent reports have suggested that the Pistons are holding firm on their stance and do not plan to put a max contract on the table for Duren. […]