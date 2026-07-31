As the Detroit Pistons enter month two of their standoff with the restricted free agent Jalen Duren, it seems this one could go down to the buzzer beater.

Recent reports have suggested that the Pistons are holding firm on their stance and do not plan to put a max contract on the table for Duren.

While the veteran center hasn’t done any press since becoming a free agent–leaving the public in the dark about his thoughts–a former Pistons center recently relayed where Duren is at to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

Ex-Pistons Player Delivers Update On Jalen Duren’s Mindset Amid Standoff

“Isaiah really feels like he proved that he deserves the contract,” Spears said on ESPN.

“He made an All-Star, and I think a lot of times teams shouldn’t look so much at the postseason; you’ve got to look at the whole body of work. Isaiah says that Jalen believes he proved that, no matter what happened in the playoffs, he is deserving of this money.”

Duren has been one of the top young centers in the game over the past few seasons, but the 2025-2026 NBA season unlocked a new level.

The Pistons’ big man appeared in 70 games. He averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Not only did Duren earn All-Star honors, but he was also All-NBA Third Team. Duren entered the offseason eligible for a supermax. The Pistons aren’t even putting a standard max on the table at the moment.

As Stewart pointed out, the Pistons watched Duren struggle too much in the playoffs. He appeared in 14 games, producing 10.2 points per game and 8.5 rebounds. At times, the Pistons couldn’t have Duren on the floor in critical situations, opting for Paul Reed instead of the All-Star and Stewart.

After the 2025-2026 NBA season wrapped up, the Pistons entered the offseason with plenty of questions at the position. Duren isn’t getting his desired long-term offer, while Stewart was shipped out in a trade to the Memphis Grizzlies.