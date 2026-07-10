Ex-Pistons 4-Year NBA Veteran Gets Linked To New Team

After spending four seasons in the NBA, former Detroit Pistons guard Stanley Umude could be looking at an opportunity outside of the United States.

According to BasketNews, Umude is gaining interest from the Spanish squad Barcelona.

With Umude sitting available in NBA free agency, the move to Spain could be in the works soon, as it would give him an opportunity to play competitive hoops while remaining on the NBA’s radar.

Stanley Umude’s Detroit Pistons Run

The Portland, Oregon-born guard had stints with South Dakota and Arkansas during his time in the NCAA.

In 2022, Umude was eligible for the NBA Draft, but he wasn’t selected. The Pistons added Umude to an Exhibit 10 deal.

Umude didn’t make the final cut with the Pistons, but he remained close. The Pistons’ NBA G League affiliate added the young guard to its roster. In February 2023, Umude signed a 10-day contract with the Pistons. He appeared in one game.

In the following season, Umude landed a two-way contract with the Pistons. It was later converted to a standard deal.

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Umude appeared in 24 games. He averaged 12.8 minutes of action. The guard produced 5.3 points per game, while coming down with 2.1 rebounds per game.

That would be the final stretch for Umude in Detroit.

After The Pistons Run

Stanley Umude’s second two-way contract came with the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 2024-2025, Umude appeared in 22 games for the Bucks. He shot just 19.2% from the field, seeing the court for 3.9 minutes per game.

Heading into the 2025-2026 NBA season, Umude inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the San Antonio Spurs. While he was cut and spent a chunk of the season in the G League, Umude inked a two-way contract with the Spurs in December.

The young veteran played just two games for the Spurs in 2025-2026.