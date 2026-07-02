DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 18: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons looks on while playing the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena on December 18, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
As Andre Drummond approaches the final phase of his NBA career, he’s made it clear that he would like to finish his career with the Detroit Pistons.
Despite getting blindsided by a 2020 trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Drummond would fully embrace a reunion with the team that drafted him.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 23: Andre Drummond #0 of the Detroit Pistons while playing the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena on December 23, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Currently, Andre Drummond is an NBA free agent. Now might be the time to start thinking about a possible reunion if Drummond is ready to hang it up soon.
However, the veteran center has recently made something clear: he’s not taking discounts in free agency.
Ex-Pistons Star Sends Clear Message To NBA Free Agency Suitors
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 12: Andre Drummond #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives past AJ Green #20 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
“I love playing in the Association. It’s a dream come true for me. But I’m also not willing to play for less than my worth,” Drummond said, according to Derek Bodner.
“I did that once and then I got labeled as one of those guys, and I think it really killed my value in the NBA, because I’m still moving like I’m in my mid-20s. I still have a lot left in the tank. … I think by taking that pay cut…I feel like I’ve been climbing out of a hole for the last 4-5 years. It’s been hard.”
Since 2022, Drummond has played two seasons for the Chicago Bulls and two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers.
When he signed with Chicago, Drummond inked a $6.6 million contract.
In Philly, Drummond earned $10 million over two seasons.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 12: Paul George #8 and Andre Drummond #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers hug during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 12, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
His first true discount in NBA free agency came in 2021, when Drummond inked a one-year deal with the Sixers. He earned a veteran’s minimum, valued at $2.4 million at the time. He embraced being Joel Embiid’s backup, years after being a top rival against the superstar center.
Drummond may no longer be a full-time starter in the NBA, years after earning two All-Star nods as a member of the Pistons, but he’s still a quality backup.
Based on this thought-process in 2026, it’s difficult to envision a reunion for the big man and the Pistons, considering how much Detroit values Paul Reed as the backup.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
As Andre Drummond approaches the final phase of his NBA career, he’s made it clear that he would like to finish his career with the Detroit Pistons. Despite getting blindsided by a 2020 trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Drummond would fully embrace a reunion with the team that drafted him. Currently, Andre Drummond is an […]