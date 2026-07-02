As Andre Drummond approaches the final phase of his NBA career, he’s made it clear that he would like to finish his career with the Detroit Pistons.

Despite getting blindsided by a 2020 trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Drummond would fully embrace a reunion with the team that drafted him.

Currently, Andre Drummond is an NBA free agent. Now might be the time to start thinking about a possible reunion if Drummond is ready to hang it up soon.

However, the veteran center has recently made something clear: he’s not taking discounts in free agency.

Ex-Pistons Star Sends Clear Message To NBA Free Agency Suitors

“I love playing in the Association. It’s a dream come true for me. But I’m also not willing to play for less than my worth,” Drummond said, according to Derek Bodner.

“I did that once and then I got labeled as one of those guys, and I think it really killed my value in the NBA, because I’m still moving like I’m in my mid-20s. I still have a lot left in the tank. … I think by taking that pay cut…I feel like I’ve been climbing out of a hole for the last 4-5 years. It’s been hard.”

Since 2022, Drummond has played two seasons for the Chicago Bulls and two seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers.

When he signed with Chicago, Drummond inked a $6.6 million contract.

In Philly, Drummond earned $10 million over two seasons.

His first true discount in NBA free agency came in 2021, when Drummond inked a one-year deal with the Sixers. He earned a veteran’s minimum, valued at $2.4 million at the time. He embraced being Joel Embiid’s backup, years after being a top rival against the superstar center.

Drummond may no longer be a full-time starter in the NBA, years after earning two All-Star nods as a member of the Pistons, but he’s still a quality backup.

Based on this thought-process in 2026, it’s difficult to envision a reunion for the big man and the Pistons, considering how much Detroit values Paul Reed as the backup.