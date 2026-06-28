Ex-Pistons Star Jaden Ivey Returns To Summer League Tournament

The last time Jaden Ivey played in an NBA game was on February 11 with the Chicago Bulls against the Boston Celtics.

Ivey’s last run with the Detroit Pistons occurred on February 1, against the Brooklyn Nets. It’s unclear if Ivey will get another run in the NBA in 2026-2027, but he hasn’t stepped away from the game entirely.

According to the Legends League’s official Instagram page, Jaden Ivey joined the Legends League run, which is based in Indiana. He joined the Lions Den All-Stars, which fired up their run on Saturday, June 28.

Jaden Ivey’s NBA Career

Ivey’s NBA career took a shocking turn this past season.

In 2022, Ivey was the fifth-overall pick out of Purdue. He joined the Pistons, where he played the first three full seasons of his career.

In year four, which started without a contract extension in place, Ivey was traded to the Chicago Bulls.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Ivey was having a career year. The veteran guard was shooting 40.9% from three, scoring 17.6 points per game.

Just 30 games into the season, Ivey’s run was derailed due to an injury. When he returned for 33 games in 2025-2026, Ivey came off the bench for all but two games. He struggled by averaging 8.2 points while shooting 37.3% from three.

Once Ivey landed on the Bulls, he played in just four games. A knee concern halted his season and forced him to miss nearly two months of action. After the Bulls’ March 28 loss, Ivey was released due to his off-court actions–specifically on social media.

While Ivey disagreed with the Bulls’ decision to cut ties, the veteran guard didn’t have a choice. He remained a free agent for the remainder of the season. It’s unclear if Ivey will get a second chance, but a run in the summer tournament could help him issue a reminder about his game.