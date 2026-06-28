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Ex-Pistons Star Jaden Ivey Returns To Summer League Tournament

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Detroit Pistons v Denver Nuggets
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DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 28: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Piston brings the ball down the court against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at Ball Arena on December 28, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The last time Jaden Ivey played in an NBA game was on February 11 with the Chicago Bulls against the Boston Celtics.

Ivey’s last run with the Detroit Pistons occurred on February 1, against the Brooklyn Nets. It’s unclear if Ivey will get another run in the NBA in 2026-2027, but he hasn’t stepped away from the game entirely.

According to the Legends League’s official Instagram page, Jaden Ivey joined the Legends League run, which is based in Indiana. He joined the Lions Den All-Stars, which fired up their run on Saturday, June 28.

Jaden Ivey’s NBA Career

Phoenix Suns v Detroit Pistons

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 15: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena on January 15, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Ivey’s NBA career took a shocking turn this past season.

In 2022, Ivey was the fifth-overall pick out of Purdue. He joined the Pistons, where he played the first three full seasons of his career.

In year four, which started without a contract extension in place, Ivey was traded to the Chicago Bulls.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Ivey was having a career year. The veteran guard was shooting 40.9% from three, scoring 17.6 points per game.

Detroit Pistons v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 26: Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after they beat the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on December 26, 2024 in Sacramento, California. Ivey tied that game with a three-point basket and was fouled, and the free throw won the game for the Pistons. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Just 30 games into the season, Ivey’s run was derailed due to an injury. When he returned for 33 games in 2025-2026, Ivey came off the bench for all but two games. He struggled by averaging 8.2 points while shooting 37.3% from three.

Once Ivey landed on the Bulls, he played in just four games. A knee concern halted his season and forced him to miss nearly two months of action. After the Bulls’ March 28 loss, Ivey was released due to his off-court actions–specifically on social media.

While Ivey disagreed with the Bulls’ decision to cut ties, the veteran guard didn’t have a choice. He remained a free agent for the remainder of the season. It’s unclear if Ivey will get a second chance, but a run in the summer tournament could help him issue a reminder about his game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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