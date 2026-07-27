Years after playing for the Detroit Pistons, the NBA veteran Jerami Grant is once again seen as a possible trade candidate during the 2026-2027 season.

The 32-year-old forward is sitting on the Memphis Grizzlies’ roster, but Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley comfortably predicts a change of scenery for the ex-Pistons star.

Ex-Pistons Star Gets Trade Prediction For Upcoming NBA Season

Solid points were made for the Grizzlies to keep Grant for the 2026-2027 season. With his experience, perhaps Grant is a good leading veteran for a young roster with low expectations.

Being in the league since 2014 and working his way from being a second-round selection to having star stints, Grant has a lot to teach young players at this stage of his career.

At the same time, his production says he can still make an impact on teams that are in more win-now situations.

“Perhaps some win-now shopper comes calling with a need for an established, versatile forward and a long-term asset or two to entice Memphis,” Buckley wrote. “The how part of a Grant trade will be murky until it happens, but the why seems clear already. He has two-way abilities that can help a club win right now.”

Jerami Grant’s NBA Journey

It all started with the Philadelphia 76ers. Coming out of Syracuse in 2014, Grant was picked up by the Sixers with the No. 39 pick in the draft.

After spending two full seasons with the Sixers, Grant was moved amid his third year with the 76ers. After spending three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Grant was traded to the Denver Nuggets.

The Pistons turned him into a $60 million star in free agency with a sign-and-trade.

During his first season with the Pistons, Grant averaged 22.3 points, 2.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 54 games. In his second season with the Pistons, Grant produced 19.2 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 47 outings.

The Pistons traded Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022. He’s been there since. Over four years with the Blazers, Grant has produced averages of 18.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. He shoots 39.0% from three, taking 5.8 shots from deep per game.

Before the start of free agency, the Blazers sent Grant to the Grizzlies in the deal that landed Portland Ja Morant. The Grizzlies are on the hook for Grant’s $34.2 million salary this year. He has a player option for $36.4 million in 2027-2028.

The ex-Pistons star will be a name to keep an eye on in the trade market for contenders this offseason.