Detroit Pistons Exec Answers Major Jalen Duren Free Agency Question

Throughout the Detroit Pistons‘ 2026 NBA Playoff run, Jalen Duren was under a microscope as the All-Star was in the final season of his rookie contract.

As a first-time All-Star, all signs were pointing to Duren getting a max contract in free agency. Throughout 14 games, Duren struggled to the point where he might’ve fumbled millions in a span of two rounds.

But are the Pistons totally scared away from generating a long-term deal with the veteran center? Pistons’ President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon addressed the big question on Tuesday.

Are The Pistons Still Sold On Duren?

“We look forward to coming together with his representation, getting a deal done, and for him continuing to be a Piston,” Langdon told reporters on Tuesday.

As far as the max deal subject goes, Langdon can’t disclose any discussions of dollar amounts. The playoff struggles will be talked about during negotiations, according to Langdon, but the Pistons don’t seem to be overreacting.

“JD had a fantastic season. All-Star. One of the biggest contributors to us being a No. 1 seed,” the President of Basketball Operations said.

Duren appeared in 70 games for the Pistons in 2025-2026.

During the regular season, he averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game. After getting All-Star honors for the first time in his career, Duren was expected to play a key role in Detroit’s second-straight playoff run.

The production dropped below his playoff debut. In 14 games, Duren posted averages of 10.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

A max contract might not be totally out of the question for Duren and the Pistons. Since the star center is a restricted free agent, another team could send his value up that high, forcing the Pistons to match it.

At 22 years old, Duren has plenty of developing to do. They know his limitations–but also have a long-term picture of how good he can be. No matter how much money goes on the table, it sounds like the Pistons are still planning to invest in Duren’s long-term outlook.