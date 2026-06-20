As the Detroit Pistons are expected to be players in the NBA trade market during the 2026 offseason, they are finding themselves frequently linked to a New Orleans Pelicans veteran.

Trey Murphy III is a popular name for win-now squads. The veteran two-way standout could help a lot of teams.

Just as NBA writers at CBS Sports boldly claimed the Pistons would target Murphy, his chances of joining the Pistons gained favorable odds on the prediction market, Kalshi.

Detroit Pistons Favored To Acquire 25-Year-Old NBA Sharpshooter

According to Kalshi’s data, the Pistons’ chances of landing Murphy are set at 30%. That’s No. 1 for teams outside of his current situation. Staying with New Orleans is set at 37.0%, with the Pistons and Pelicans lines shifting back and forth throughout the week.

Then, the Boston Celtics are third, with their chance set at 23%.

Here’s what CBS Sports had to say in the bold prediction this week:

“Adding more shooting and scoring to take some of the offensive burden off Cade Cunningham’s shoulders should be the Pistons’ top priority. He’s a big wing who can space the floor as an elite catch-and-shoot threat (42.6% on such attempts last season) but can also create some of his own offense.”

The Tough Reality Of A Trey Murphy Trade

The Pelicans’ front office, which is led by former Pistons personnel, has operated as a stubborn bunch of the past year.

Although the Pelicans’ performance has screamed mediocre at best, they have moved like a contender. Selling a player like Murphy wasn’t even a thought before the February trade deadline in 2026.

The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported on June 17 that the Pelicans are willing to listen to Murphy offers at this stage of the offseason, but they “want a lot.” While a price tag hasn’t been revealed, that could be just another signal that the Pelicans don’t truthfully want to cut ties with Murphy.

Trey Murphy’s NBA Run

The 25-year-old former Virginia standout was a first-round pick (17th overall) during the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Memphis Grizzlies called Murphy up, but the rights went to New Orleans. For five seasons, the Pelicans employed Murphy.

The veteran forward has appeared in 317 games for the Pelicans. Throughout his career, Murphy has averaged 15.4 points while shooting 38.2% from three.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, the Pelicans saw Murphy average 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. He shot 37.9% from three.