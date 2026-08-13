Former Top 3 NBA Draft Pick Proposed As Ideal Trade Target For Pistons

The Detroit Pistons did what they could this NBA offseason, but unfortunately, they missed out on acquiring their top targets.

Names like Austin Reaves, Tyler Herro, Coby White, and Norm Powell were all seen as desirable options for the Pistons to add to play alongside and behind Cade Cunningham. Unfortunately, they all either stayed where they were with a hefty payday or found a different situation.

The Pistons were recently encouraged to buy low on the Portland Trail Blazers guard, Scoot Henderson. PistonsPowered’s Tyler Watts made the suggestion with an old franchise legend in mind.

“The Pistons want a difference-making guard next to Cade Cunningham. They drafted Jaden Ivey to be that player, but it didn’t work. Detroit saw something in Chauncey Billups in 2002, and it resulted in landing a star and winning a championship,” Watts wrote. “Down the stretch of the 2002 season, the future Hall of Famer reached a new level in Minnesota. The Pistons may try to repeat that feat.”

The Pistons’ Case To Buy Low On Scoot Henderson

The Blazers aren’t known to be shopping Henderson at the moment, but their offseason moves suggest that it might only be a matter of time before they are ready to move off the 22-year-old guard.

Portland has a seasoned guard in Jrue Holiday on the roster, and contrary to offseason rumors, they are not looking to move off the multi-time champ. Soon, the Blazers will see their franchise legend Damian Lillard officially return for his second stint with the team as well.

Of course, Portland also made a big swing for Ja Morant, which adds another notable name to the guard rotation. Henderson has gotten better after an underwhelming start, but there is clearly a logjam at the guard position.

Watts suggests that Henderson could be used in a role next to Cunningham, but acknowledges that the young guard could also be the Pistons’ immediate secondary ball-handler.

Assuming Henderson is nowhere near his ceiling as a player, the NBA writer goes as far as stating that if Henderson could turn his small sample size of games last season into a full season of production, the former top three pick could eventually enter the All-Star conversation. Of course, he has a lot to prove before he gets to that point.

Scoot Henderson’s NBA Career So Far

In 2023, known as the Victor Wembanyama class, Henderson was selected third overall.

He went off the board after the San Antonio Spurs took Wembanyama, and the Charlotte Hornets went with Brandon Miller. Henderson was entering the NBA after spending a season with the league’s NBA G League Ignite program.

As a rookie, Henderson started 32 out of 62 games. That ended up being his season-high in starts. He showed promise with 14.0 points per game, 5.4 assists per game, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

During his third season in 20250-2026, Henderson battled setbacks. He played in just 30 games. Seeing the court for 24.9 minutes per game, Henderson produced 14.2 points per game, while shooting 41.8% from the field and 35.2% from three. He also racked up 3.7 assists per game, along with 2.7 rebounds per game.