Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Pistons Free Agency Prediction Is Bad News For Jalen Duren

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons
Getty
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 02: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena on February 02, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Despite being one of the top centers on the NBA free agency market in 2026, the Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren is in a tough spot.

There’s no doubt that Duren will see a nice payday, but his struggles during the 2026 NBA Playoffs drove his value way down.

Duren is eligible for a $287.1 million supermax. The max without the All-NBA nod is $239 million. While most projections have Duren getting over $200 million, a recent bold prediction from Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes paints a bad picture for the center.

Detroit Pistons Free Agency Prediction Is Bad News For Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons v Charlotte Hornets

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 10: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on April 10, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

“Jalen Duren will get less than $180 million,” Hughes predicts.

“The most another team can offer Duren is four years and $177.4 million. Maybe the Lakers will show interest in that range, but it’s hard to imagine where they’ll find the money if they re-up with James before using Bird rights to sign Reaves,” Hughes wrote. “Most likely, Duren won’t even field any serious offers from teams outside Detroit.”

The final prediction? $165 million over four years.

For Detroit, that would be deemed a steal. In Duren’s world, that’s a massive drop compared to his initial expectations.

Jalen Duren’s All-Star Season

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons - Game Seven

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 17: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons looks to shoot the ball against Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter in Game Seven of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The playoffs matter, of course.

But should 14 games totally erase an All-Star and All-NBA season? Duren was a key in helping the Pistons secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The veteran big man played in 70 games, seeing the court for 28.2 minutes per game. Duren produced averages of 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 block per game.

At this point, Duren has four years (276 games) of experience. Throughout his career, he averaged a double-double with 13.5 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons - Game Seven

GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 03: Jalen Duren #0 and Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons celebrate a basket against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 03, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Remember, he’s also just 22 years old.

So far, the Pistons and Duren are reportedly far apart on a deal. Another team can make another offer that Duren accepts, but the Pistons would have the power to match it.

Duren is also planning to hold conversations with multiple teams in hopes of a potential sign-and-trade.

So far, the expectation around the league is that Detroit will do what it takes to get the veteran center back on the floor with Cade Cunningham.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments