Despite being one of the top centers on the NBA free agency market in 2026, the Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren is in a tough spot.

There’s no doubt that Duren will see a nice payday, but his struggles during the 2026 NBA Playoffs drove his value way down.

Duren is eligible for a $287.1 million supermax. The max without the All-NBA nod is $239 million. While most projections have Duren getting over $200 million, a recent bold prediction from Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes paints a bad picture for the center.

Detroit Pistons Free Agency Prediction Is Bad News For Jalen Duren

“Jalen Duren will get less than $180 million,” Hughes predicts.

“The most another team can offer Duren is four years and $177.4 million. Maybe the Lakers will show interest in that range, but it’s hard to imagine where they’ll find the money if they re-up with James before using Bird rights to sign Reaves,” Hughes wrote. “Most likely, Duren won’t even field any serious offers from teams outside Detroit.”

The final prediction? $165 million over four years.

For Detroit, that would be deemed a steal. In Duren’s world, that’s a massive drop compared to his initial expectations.

Jalen Duren’s All-Star Season

The playoffs matter, of course.

But should 14 games totally erase an All-Star and All-NBA season? Duren was a key in helping the Pistons secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The veteran big man played in 70 games, seeing the court for 28.2 minutes per game. Duren produced averages of 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 block per game.

At this point, Duren has four years (276 games) of experience. Throughout his career, he averaged a double-double with 13.5 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Remember, he’s also just 22 years old.

So far, the Pistons and Duren are reportedly far apart on a deal. Another team can make another offer that Duren accepts, but the Pistons would have the power to match it.

Duren is also planning to hold conversations with multiple teams in hopes of a potential sign-and-trade.

So far, the expectation around the league is that Detroit will do what it takes to get the veteran center back on the floor with Cade Cunningham.