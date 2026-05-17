Pistons Breakout Player’s Blunt James Harden Jab Resurfaces Before Game 7

Paul Reed’s old message about James Harden has resurfaced at a fitting time for the Detroit Pistons.

A 2012 post from Reed’s X account, under the handle @Bball_paul, began making the rounds again before Detroit’s Game 7 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The post read: “I don’t like james harden no more.”

On its own, it would be a harmless old-player-tweet curiosity. The reason it has new life is the timing.

Reed is no longer just a former kid posting about one of the NBA’s biggest stars. He is now a Pistons rotation piece heading into a winner-take-all playoff game against Harden’s Cavaliers, and he just gave Detroit one of its most important bench performances of the series.

Reed scored 17 points in 16 minutes in Detroit’s 115-94 Game 6 win, helping the Pistons force Game 7 after Cleveland had a chance to close the series at home. Harden finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight turnovers for the Cavaliers.

Paul Reed’s Tweet From 2012 Resurfaced Thanks to Detroit Media

The old Reed post is dated October 30, 2012, long before his NBA career and long before he became part of a Pistons team trying to extend its playoff run.

That is what makes the resurfaced post work as more than a random social-media find. Harden is now one of the players standing between Detroit and the next round, while Reed has become a legitimate factor in how the Pistons are trying to survive the series.

There is no sign that Reed’s decade-old post reflects anything current between the two players. But for fans, the timing is almost too clean: Reed posts about not liking Harden as a teenager, then years later blocks, battles and scores against a Harden-led Cavaliers team in the playoffs.

Fans can see messages like this and use them as a rallying cry.

Paul Reed Gave the Pistons More Than a Viral Moment

The real reason the tweet matters now is that Reed mattered in Game 6, and has had strong shifts throughout the series.

Detroit did not merely survive because Cade Cunningham carried the entire burden. Cunningham led the Pistons with 21 points and eight assists, but the support pieces gave Detroit the separation it needed. Reed’s 17 points came on efficient production in limited minutes, while Jalen Duren added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Ausar Thompson contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

For Reed, that is exactly the kind of performance that changes how a coaching staff thinks heading into Game 7.

He gives Detroit another physical frontcourt option, another body to throw into the rebounding and rim-pressure parts of the game, and another player capable of punishing Cleveland if the Cavaliers are too focused on Cunningham’s creation.

That matters against a Cavs team built around high-level guard creation from Harden and Donovan Mitchell, with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen anchoring the frontcourt. Detroit needs him to win his minutes, keep possessions alive, finish plays and make Cleveland feel the depth gap when both teams go to their benches.

He did that in Game 6.

Pistons-Cavaliers Game 7 Now Has Another Paul Reed Subplot

The Pistons and Cavaliers have already had enough swings to make Game 7 feel volatile. Detroit forced the series back home with a 21-point road win, and Cleveland now has to answer after turning the ball over 20 times in Game 6.

That puts pressure on Harden and Mitchell, but it also puts pressure on Detroit’s supporting cast to prove Game 6 was not a one-night surge.

Reed sits right in the middle of that. If he gives the Pistons another burst off the bench, the old Harden tweet will become more than a funny reminder. It will become part of the story fans remember from a series that already has plenty of personality.

The safer read is still the obvious one: a very old post resurfaced because the matchup made it funny again.

But Game 7 has a way of turning small things into bigger ones. For Reed and the Pistons, the best way to make the post live even longer is simple: give Detroit another reason to keep talking about him.