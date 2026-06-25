After spending the past week getting linked to the former Miami Heat guard, Tyler Herro, the Detroit Pistons are expanding their list of targets.

During the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pistons made a notable move by trading away the veteran center Isaiah Stewart for multiple picks.

While the draft assets are great for the future, moving Stewart’s $60 million contract was a key reason behind the decision. The Pistons are star hunting, and an NBA insider linked them to two key names on Wednesday, June 24.

Detroit Pistons Get Linked To Ambitious NBA Star Targets

“What if they go big-game hunting? What if they check on the availability of Kawhi Leonard, who we’re not quite sure if he’s going to extend his contract in LA or be traded? What if they look at some of the bigger names who could be out there?” Windhorst speculated on ESPN.

“Heck, they’ve cleared enough open space, they could call LeBron James if they wanted to.”

The Los Angeles Lakers forward isn’t a name that the Pistons have been linked to this offseason, but Leonard was thrown out there as a possible trade target over the past couple of weeks.

Although Windhorst links the Pistons to them, there still isn’t a strong enough signal to believe the Pistons are seriously pursuing Leonard or LeBron.

Should The Pistons Pursue LeBron James?

At this stage of James’ career, he won’t be signing any long-term deals. The next team to get LeBron will likely land him as a one-year rental. At this point, it’s clear that the Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, or retirement are the realistic options for James.

The 41-year-old superstar is still a strong contributor. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games during the 2025-2026 NBA season. Once again, LeBron was an All-Star.

The Pistons can try it–but landing LeBron James is unlikely.

The Kawhi Leonard Question For Detroit

Is it worth it? Unlike James, Leonard is likely going to want multiple years committed.

When healthy, Leonard is still a star-caliber player. In 65 games during the 2025-2026 NBA season, the veteran forward produced averages of 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

Leonard is entering the final year of a three-season, $149.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. He’ll likely want an extension with his next team.

There’s a lot of baggage with Leonard, such as health concerns and an NBA investigation. Plus, the Clippers will likely play hardball with his availability, as they’ve made a clear stance against trading away Leonard at this point in time.

The production is still there for the veteran forward, but you can probably file Leonard under long-shot acquisition at this point in time.