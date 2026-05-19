Pistons GM Gives Confounding Reason for not Making Trade Deadline Move

The Detroit Pistons didn’t have the finish to the season they were looking for. After taking a 3-2 lead over the Cavaliers, they were eliminated by the Cavs in the second round. That includes a Game 7 at home in which they were not competitive.

After being the number-one seed in the East, the Pistons are now at home watching the rest of the postseason unfold. GM Trajan Langdon is the one fans are blaming. He had his end-of-the-year press conference with the media recently. One of the questions he was asked was why his team didn’t make a move at the trade deadline.

Langdon’s answer is one that doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Pistons GM Claims Making Moves at the Deadline Were Too Expensive

Langdon claims that Detroit looked at different options at the trade deadline, but ultimately concluded that they were too expensive.

“I don’t think there was a rock that was not overturned in terms of understanding where we’re at and how we can move forward. We looked at different things. Different things weren’t available. Some things were way too expensive at that point.”

Essentially, it seems that Langdon wasn’t willing to give up some assets in order to get something good in return. He seems to imply that he thought the team was good enough to win at the highest level now, although that ended up not being the case.

The biggest need for the Pistons was a secondary scorer behind Cade Cunningham. Preferably, they needed a shooter or someone who can create his own shot off the dribble. They opted not to get one, and it clearly cost them against the Cavaliers. It almost cost them in the first round against the Magic.

Detroit has Major Decisions to Make this Offseason

With the offseason upon them, the Pistons have big decisions to make. Re-signing Jalen Duren is one of them, but they have to figure out how much that will cost. Duren was horrendous during the postseason run, so his contract will likely be at a lower number than he thought it was going to be.

Adding another scorer is something that the Pistons also need to do. It’s clear that Cunningham needs some help in the form of a shooter or shot-creator. Getting someone who can reliably score when all of the defensive attention swarms him is something Langdon needs to prioritize.

The Pistons have some assets they can use to make moves. Trading for a secondary scorer is the most likely path to improving the team. However, the rest of the East is about to get much better next season. Boston will be fully healthy all season. The Pacers will be back. The Knicks look scary right now, as well.

Langdon has to find a way to give up some assets for players who are good now, because the Pistons have a window to win right away.