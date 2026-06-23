With NBA free agency around the corner, the Detroit Pistons are putting plenty of focus on their star center, Jalen Duren.

On Monday, June 22, the Pistons extended a qualifying offer to Duren, making him a restricted free agent. That was an expected step for Detroit’s front office to take.

Now, the Pistons can match any offer sheet that Duren signs. The Chicago Bulls were viewed as a team to watch in the Duren market. However, a recent move from the Pistons’ rival suggests that they are likely out of the Duren business.

Detroit Pistons Get Good News After Bulls’ Nic Claxton Trade

Monday’s three-team trade between the Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and the Minnesota Timberwolves moved several players.

Claxton is the only player in the deal off to Chicago. Julius Randle is going to Brooklyn, while Mo Gueye ends up with the Timberwolves.

Considering Claxton is a seasoned veteran center with plenty of starting experience, most expect the Bulls to utilize him as their starter in 2026-2027, which signals the Bulls are likely out of the Duren business.

The Bulls aren’t a threat to take Duren–and they are now unlikely to drive the price up to uncomfortable levels for the Pistons, who can’t match Chicago’s cap space.

Will The Pistons Re-Sign Jalen Duren?

All signs are pointing to Duren landing back with the Pistons for the 2026-2027 NBA season and beyond.

The 22-year-old center had a fantastic 2025-2026 run, which was capped off by a disappointing showing in the playoffs.

During the regular season, Duren appeared in 70 games. He averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game.

In the playoffs, Duren produced 10.2 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game. He was a first-time All-Star and earned All-NBA Third Team.

Duren might not get the max deal he initially wanted, but the Pistons are expected to invest plenty in the veteran big man.