NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on April 03, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
With NBA free agency around the corner, the Detroit Pistons are putting plenty of focus on their star center, Jalen Duren.
On Monday, June 22, the Pistons extended a qualifying offer to Duren, making him a restricted free agent. That was an expected step for Detroit’s front office to take.
Now, the Pistons can match any offer sheet that Duren signs. The Chicago Bulls were viewed as a team to watch in the Duren market. However, a recent move from the Pistons’ rival suggests that they are likely out of the Duren business.
Detroit Pistons Get Good News After Bulls’ Nic Claxton Trade
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: Nic Claxton #33 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center on March 18, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Thunder won 121-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Monday’s three-team trade between the Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and the Minnesota Timberwolves moved several players.
Claxton is the only player in the deal off to Chicago. Julius Randle is going to Brooklyn, while Mo Gueye ends up with the Timberwolves.
Considering Claxton is a seasoned veteran center with plenty of starting experience, most expect the Bulls to utilize him as their starter in 2026-2027, which signals the Bulls are likely out of the Duren business.
The Bulls aren’t a threat to take Duren–and they are now unlikely to drive the price up to uncomfortable levels for the Pistons, who can’t match Chicago’s cap space.
Will The Pistons Re-Sign Jalen Duren?
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons controls the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
All signs are pointing to Duren landing back with the Pistons for the 2026-2027 NBA season and beyond.
The 22-year-old center had a fantastic 2025-2026 run, which was capped off by a disappointing showing in the playoffs.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 01: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after a second half basket against the Atlanta Hawks at Little Caesars Arena on December 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
During the regular season, Duren appeared in 70 games. He averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game.
In the playoffs, Duren produced 10.2 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game. He was a first-time All-Star and earned All-NBA Third Team.
Duren might not get the max deal he initially wanted, but the Pistons are expected to invest plenty in the veteran big man.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
With NBA free agency around the corner, the Detroit Pistons are putting plenty of focus on their star center, Jalen Duren. On Monday, June 22, the Pistons extended a qualifying offer to Duren, making him a restricted free agent. That was an expected step for Detroit’s front office to take. Now, the Pistons can match […]