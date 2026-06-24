The Detroit Pistons have several players they are targeting in this summer’s trade market. One of the first notable names linked to the team is Trey Murphy III from the New Orleans Pelicans.

Over the 2026-2026 NBA season, Murphy was one of the most popular names on the trade market for contending teams. Unfortunately, the New Orleans Pelicans were stubborn about moving him.

At this point, Murphy remains a top target for teams like the Pistons. It might take a formal request from the two-way standout to get moved, and the Pistons are hearing great news on that front lately.

Detroit Pistons Get Great News On $112 Million Trade Target

Before the start of the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, NBA insider Sam Amick spoke on the state of Murphy with KNBR 104.5 FM in San Francisco.

The insider confirmed that the trade noise regarding Murphy is real, and it’s clear that he wants out of New Orleans.

“There is definitely a bunch of Trey Murphy noise,” Amick said. “It seems pretty clear that he has also signaled a desire to play elsewhere.”

A trade request from Murphy should help the Pelicans accept that it’s time to move on.

The Trade Competition For Trey Murphy

Here’s the not-so-great news: the Pistons are going to have a lot of competition in the market for Murphy.

As Amick later noted, the market will be “pretty robust” and will “have a lot of suitors.”

The Pistons might have connections in the New Orleans front office, but there won’t be any friendly discounts. Murphy’s trade price could get expensive quickly.

The Pistons should certainly still try to get him. The 26-year-old former 17th pick is coming off a strong season where he shot 37.9% from three, averaging 21.5 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Murphy averaged 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals.

In 2026-2027, Murphy will have a $27.0 million salary. He has three seasons (including this one) left on his four-year, $112.0 million deal.