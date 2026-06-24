You can cross off Austin Reaves on the Detroit Pistons‘ list of NBA free agency targets.

One day after the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, Reaves agreed to return to the Los Angeles Lakers on a max contract extension.

After anticipating a possible run in free agency in July, Reaves will be off limits for the Pistons and other suitors.

Detroit Pistons Get Hit With Crushing Austin Reaves News

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Reaves is going to sign a four-year deal, worth $185 million, to return to the Lakers.

As expected, Reaves declined his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-2027 season.

After the news of the deal broke, Charania once again highlighted the Pistons’ interest in making an offer for Reaves.

“Reaves was expected to receive free-agent interest from multiple teams — such as Detroit — on maximum-level salary, so the Lakers stepped up on Wednesday to lock in their homegrown talent,” Charania said on X.

“Reaves went from undrafted to a two-way player — to making the Lakers roster and now multiple lucrative deals in LA.”

What’s Next For The Pistons?

The Pistons’ struggles during the 2026 NBA Playoffs made them realize that a star-level scorer to share the floor with Cade Cunningham was needed.

In 2025-2026, Reaves averaged 23.3 points while shooting 36.0% from three.

Throughout his Lakers career, Reaves averaged 15.8 points while hitting on 36.8% of his threes over five seasons.

While the 27-year-old sharpshooter made plenty of sense for the Pistons, Detroit won’t get an opportunity to pitch a case to join them. Trajan Langdon and the Pistons’ front office will have to target somebody else.

Some other names to keep an eye on for the Pistons are Tyler Herro, Trey Murphy III, and Norman Powell.

Herro was recently traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, but they are open to listening to offers to potentially flip their acquisition from the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

Murphy remains on the Pelicans, but he is rumored to want a fresh start. The Pelicans are expected to field offers for the two-way standout.

Norman Powell will become a free agent. With the Heat loading up the cap sheet with their last trade, Powell is expected to leave. The Pistons clearly planned to get aggressive in the open market for the right player. Powell could potentially be a short-term target.