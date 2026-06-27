Detroit Pistons: How Much Do They Owe Isaiah Joe After Trade?

On Friday, the Detroit Pistons poured some cold water over trade drama by making an actual move.

Hours after the rumors about a potential Jalen Duren sign-and-trade hit the news cycle, the Pistons agreed to a deal to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, Isaiah Joe.

The Pistons picked up one of the top three-point scorers in the game.

How Much Do The Pistons Owe Isaiah Joe After Trade?

Good players don’t come cheap, but the Pistons landed in a favorable financial situation with the Joe acquisition.

Four years for $48 million sounds steep, but Joe’s contract started in 2024.

When the Pistons fire up the 2026-2027 NBA season, Joe will make $11.3 million for the year. His contract for the second and final season with the Pistons isn’t guaranteed.

The Pistons will have a decision to make on Joe’s team option, which costs $11.3 million. Detroit’s deadline for the option is on June 29, 2027.

For Joe, he’s playing out his third contract in the NBA. When he signed his rookie deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, Joe was set to play for $4.1 million over three years. The third season was voided.

The first contract between Joe and the Thunder was for three seasons. It was worth $5.9 million. The third season was declined, as Joe fired up the first year of his extension instead, as it included a raise of more than $10 million.

Isaiah Joe’s Impact

Over six seasons, Joe is a proven three-point sniper. Most of his impact came with the Thunder, where he became one of the NBA’s top three-point shooters and one of the better reserves in the league.

In 296 games with the Thunder, Joe averaged 9.7 points while shooting 41.5% from three. In the playoffs, he shot 39.0% over three seasons. During the championship year, Joe averaged 5.1 points with 41.1% shooting from three in 10.0 minutes.

The Pistons had a clear need for three-point shooting after struggling in two rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Joe doesn’t fill the star scorer void for the Pistons, but he is a clear upgrade for Cade Cunningham’s offense.