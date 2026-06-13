It only makes sense if the Detroit Pistons are closely linked to every star-caliber player who is potentially available, sans Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak never seemed to be on Detroit’s radar, and that sweepstakes seems to be down to the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

Looking beyond that, the Pistons are seemingly keeping an eye on the situation in Dallas, Texas. As the Dallas Mavericks rebuild the roster to cater to Cooper Flagg, many wonder if that means the star guard Kyrie Irving could get moved soon.

In that case, the Pistons just might work the phones to try to get him.

Detroit Pistons Get Intriguing Kyrie Irving Trade Update

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on Thursday, June 12, that two NBA teams are “known to have Irving interest.”

The Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves were mentioned by Stein.

While the Pistons might have their eyes on Irving, and the Mavs’ revamped front office on speed dial, that doesn’t mean Irving will make his way to Michigan easily.

According to Stein, the Mavericks haven’t been in a space to talk shop regarding Irving. They are still intrigued by the idea of having Irving and Flagg work together. As long as that’s the case, the Pistons will have to pivot to another plan, while keeping this idea in their back pocket.

Kyrie Irving’s Run With the Mavericks

When the Mavs acquired Kyrie Irving in 2023, he left the Brooklyn Nets on a low note. The jump to Dallas gave Irving an opportunity to help lead the Mavs to the NBA Finals during his first full season with the team.

That year, Irving appeared in 58 games and posted averages of 25.6 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

In 2024-2025, Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in 50 games. Although he became an All-Star again, Irving tore his ACL in early March.

The Mavericks still signed Irving to an extension, but went through major changes for the second year in a row during the 2025-2026 NBA season.

Irving wouldn’t make his season debut. As the Mavericks struggled to compete for a postseason spot, Irving wisely sat out for the rest of the year. Now, his future with the Mavs is getting questioned.

Are The Pistons Wise To Stay Close To Irving?

Unless the Pistons have a different plan to throw in motion, or the Mavs stop taking their calls, Detroit is doing the right thing by keeping Kyrie on the radar.

The Pistons entered the 2026 NBA Playoffs as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They barely avoided a first-round exit and lost in the second round after dropping a 2-0 lead to begin the series.

It was a disappointing ending that offered the Pistons plenty of reality checks about their roster. They lacked scoring power.

Irving certainly brings the right skill set to the table. In 128 games for the Mavs, the veteran guard has posted averages of 25.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.