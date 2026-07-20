The Detroit Pistons‘ Jalen Duren situation has not been resolved more than two weeks into NBA free agency.

Lately, every update has sounded the same. Duren wants a specific price the Pistons aren’t willing to go high enough to meet. A middle ground hasn’t been discovered.

Unfortunately for Duren, he lost a lot of leverage early on as well. While the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings were in the mix as potential sign-and-trade suitors, the former team found a new player to target, while the latter doesn’t have anything intriguing enough to convince Detroit to send Duren their way.

As for the free agency market, Duren didn’t receive any major offer sheets to sign.

Duren needs another team to enter the picture. The Milwaukee Bucks were recently floated as a possible sign-and-trade partner, which could make sense.

Detroit Pistons Get Intriguing NBA Trade Idea For Jalen Duren

Ernesto Cova of FanSided suggested the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pistons could make a possible win-win swap. A sign-and-trade involving Duren from Detroit’s side and Myles Turner from Milwaukee’s side.

“Sign-and-trades involving big contracts are often tough to pull off, and the Bucks could throw Myles Turner’s big salary into the mix to facilitate any deal with a third team potentially getting involved,” Cova wrote.

“Why would they do that? For draft capital, of course. Turner had plenty of things to say about Giannis’ demeanor, and while Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis (his biggest defender) aren’t in the building anymore, he may not be the most popular guy in the locker room. Also, he wasn’t much of a factor on offense, though his rim protection might be enough to entice a team with contention aspirations.”

In this scenario, the idea is centered on seeing the Bucks re-route Duren in favor of draft capital, but keeping the star center isn’t a bad idea.

At 22, Duren’s age fits the timeline of a rebuilding team. The fact that he has four years of experience already, with an All-Star nod under his belt, would be a great situation for a Bucks team that is starting a new era.

Would The Pistons Want Myles Turner?

Past rumors have linked the Pistons to Turner. During the 2025 NBA offseason, the Pistons had eyes on multiple free agent bigs. Turner was consistently mentioned.

During his decade-long run with the Indiana Pacers, Turner averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks. The fact that he averaged 36.2% from three on 3.3 threes per game was a plus in Detroit’s eyes.

Turner ended up with the Bucks. The 2025-2026 season turned out to be a disaster. Turner did well with his shooting, averaging 38.3% from deep on 5.4 attempts per game. He produced averages of 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

So far, the Pistons don’t have any sign-and-trade suitors beyond the original two. However, if the Bucks were willing to put Turner on the table, that could be an intriguing situation for Detroit.