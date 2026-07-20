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Detroit Pistons Get Intriguing NBA Trade Idea For Jalen Duren

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 02: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena on February 02, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons‘ Jalen Duren situation has not been resolved more than two weeks into NBA free agency.

Lately, every update has sounded the same. Duren wants a specific price the Pistons aren’t willing to go high enough to meet. A middle ground hasn’t been discovered.

Unfortunately for Duren, he lost a lot of leverage early on as well. While the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings were in the mix as potential sign-and-trade suitors, the former team found a new player to target, while the latter doesn’t have anything intriguing enough to convince Detroit to send Duren their way.

As for the free agency market, Duren didn’t receive any major offer sheets to sign.

Duren needs another team to enter the picture. The Milwaukee Bucks were recently floated as a possible sign-and-trade partner, which could make sense.

Detroit Pistons Get Intriguing NBA Trade Idea For Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons waits during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 116-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Ernesto Cova of FanSided suggested the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pistons could make a possible win-win swap. A sign-and-trade involving Duren from Detroit’s side and Myles Turner from Milwaukee’s side.

“Sign-and-trades involving big contracts are often tough to pull off, and the Bucks could throw Myles Turner’s big salary into the mix to facilitate any deal with a third team potentially getting involved,” Cova wrote.

“Why would they do that? For draft capital, of course. Turner had plenty of things to say about Giannis’ demeanor, and while Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis (his biggest defender) aren’t in the building anymore, he may not be the most popular guy in the locker room. Also, he wasn’t much of a factor on offense, though his rim protection might be enough to entice a team with contention aspirations.”

In this scenario, the idea is centered on seeing the Bucks re-route Duren in favor of draft capital, but keeping the star center isn’t a bad idea.

At 22, Duren’s age fits the timeline of a rebuilding team. The fact that he has four years of experience already, with an All-Star nod under his belt, would be a great situation for a Bucks team that is starting a new era.

Would The Pistons Want Myles Turner?

Myles Turner, Milwaukee Bucks

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: Myles Turner #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum on October 22, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Past rumors have linked the Pistons to Turner. During the 2025 NBA offseason, the Pistons had eyes on multiple free agent bigs. Turner was consistently mentioned.

During his decade-long run with the Indiana Pacers, Turner averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks. The fact that he averaged 36.2% from three on 3.3 threes per game was a plus in Detroit’s eyes.

Turner ended up with the Bucks. The 2025-2026 season turned out to be a disaster. Turner did well with his shooting, averaging 38.3% from deep on 5.4 attempts per game. He produced averages of 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.

So far, the Pistons don’t have any sign-and-trade suitors beyond the original two. However, if the Bucks were willing to put Turner on the table, that could be an intriguing situation for Detroit.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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