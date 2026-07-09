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Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Joe Sends Message To OKC Thunder After Trade

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Atlanta Hawks v Oklahoma City Thunder
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - OCTOBER 27: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up during pregame against the Atlanta Hawks at Paycom Center on October 27, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Isaiah Joe is one of the newest members of the Detroit Pistons.

As the Detroit Pistons looked to acquire proven sharpshooters in NBA free agency and the trade market, the team’s front office added Joe, who is now wrapping up a stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now that the trade is official, Joe took to social media to send a message to his now-former team,

Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Joe Sends Message To OKC Thunder After Trade

Oklahoma City Thunder v San Antonio Spurs

GettySAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – DECEMBER 23: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives tot he basket during the second quarter of the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on December 23, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

“It’s been 4 of the dopest years! To my coaches, teammates, and everybody within the walls of the organization, thank you for all that you’ve done for me. Everybody that I came across made a positive impact on my life. I will miss going to battle every night. The bonds that I’ve made over the years will live on forever!” Joe wrote on Instagram.

“To the fans! Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and showing love from day one. Night in and night out, your energy never wavered! Can’t say enough how much I appreciated playing in front of you guys! Will truly be missed. We got to achieve the impossible! Wouldn’t trade the memories that we shared for anything 🤝 #thunderup”

The 27-year-old is set to join his third NBA team.

Isaiah Joe’s NBA Career

Orlando Magic v Oklahoma City Thunder

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – FEBRUARY 3: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts after a made basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Paycom Center on February 3, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Back in 2020, Isaiah Joe was wrapping up a run at Arkansas.

He was a second-round selection (49th overall) by the Philadelphia 76ers.

After playing two seasons for the Sixers, Joe was waived ahead of what would’ve been his third season in Philly. The Thunder picked him up and kept him on board for the next four seasons.

In 296 games, Joe averaged 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 09: Isaiah Joe #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the second half of the NBA game at PHX Arena on April 09, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He excelled as a sharpshooter, making 41.5% of his threes, taking 5.5 attempts per game. In the playoffs, Joe averaged 5.3 points, while shooting 39.0% from deep.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Joe was a key player in the Thunder’s NBA Championship run.

Now, he joins the Pistons, who have become one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams. Joe is a major addition for Cade Cunningham and the rest of the squad.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Joe Sends Message To OKC Thunder After Trade

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