Isaiah Joe is one of the newest members of the Detroit Pistons.

As the Detroit Pistons looked to acquire proven sharpshooters in NBA free agency and the trade market, the team’s front office added Joe, who is now wrapping up a stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now that the trade is official, Joe took to social media to send a message to his now-former team,

Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Joe Sends Message To OKC Thunder After Trade

“It’s been 4 of the dopest years! To my coaches, teammates, and everybody within the walls of the organization, thank you for all that you’ve done for me. Everybody that I came across made a positive impact on my life. I will miss going to battle every night. The bonds that I’ve made over the years will live on forever!” Joe wrote on Instagram.

“To the fans! Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and showing love from day one. Night in and night out, your energy never wavered! Can’t say enough how much I appreciated playing in front of you guys! Will truly be missed. We got to achieve the impossible! Wouldn’t trade the memories that we shared for anything 🤝 #thunderup”

The 27-year-old is set to join his third NBA team.

Isaiah Joe’s NBA Career

Back in 2020, Isaiah Joe was wrapping up a run at Arkansas.

He was a second-round selection (49th overall) by the Philadelphia 76ers.

After playing two seasons for the Sixers, Joe was waived ahead of what would’ve been his third season in Philly. The Thunder picked him up and kept him on board for the next four seasons.

In 296 games, Joe averaged 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

He excelled as a sharpshooter, making 41.5% of his threes, taking 5.5 attempts per game. In the playoffs, Joe averaged 5.3 points, while shooting 39.0% from deep.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, Joe was a key player in the Thunder’s NBA Championship run.

Now, he joins the Pistons, who have become one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams. Joe is a major addition for Cade Cunningham and the rest of the squad.