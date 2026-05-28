Pistons Center Jalen Duren Asking for Enormous Raise After Poor Playoffs

After playing two Game 7s in the playoffs, the Detroit Pistons were eliminated by the Cavaliers. That was following an extremely poor performance in Game 7 at home against Cleveland, which saw them lose by 31 points.

Jalen Duren had an extremely poor playoff performance. He was voted third-team All-NBA, but didn’t play like it in the postseason. During the playoffs, Duren averaged just 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He shot only 51.4 percent from the field, as well.

Despite the poor performance from Duren in the postseason, he is asking for a massive raise this offseason.

Pistons Center Jalen Duren is Asking For a Crazy Raise

According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Duren is seeking something in the neighborhood of $40 million per year. That’s the kind of money that is only reserved for the best players in the game. Duren is not someone who stretches the floor at all, which makes this asking price even more curious.

Bontemps mentions that Duren could go seek a max contract from another team that would force Detroit to match.

“Though there’s a chance, especially after the impasse between the two sides last summer and fall during his extension negotiations, that Duren could seek a suitor to give him a hefty offer sheet that the Pistons would all but certainly match.”

Cade Cunningham enjoys playing with Duren, so it’s very likely that the Pistons would be forced to match that contract. There are only a few teams with cap space this offseason, so Duren might not be able to find a team willing to take on that kind of salary.

The last big-time center to have a max contract matched in restricted free agency was Deandre Ayton. The Suns matched a max offer sheet that he signed with the Indiana Pacers. Now, Ayton is on his second different team since being sent away by Phoenix.

Detroit Has Some Improvements to Make Around Cade Cunningham

It seems likely that Duren will be back with the Pistons next season, no matter what the price is. The price of his contract could determine how much money Detroit has to work with to help improve the roster. While they were the number-one seed in the East, they still need a better roster around Cunningham.

Finding a wing who can shoot will be their biggest priority. They are also banking on some internal improvement from what is still a very young team. This certainly isn’t a roster that needs a massive overhaul to be able to compete in the Eastern Conference.

Other teams are still going to be better than them if they stand pat, however. The Knicks and the Cavs have shown that they are both better than Detroit. Boston will be better next year with a healthy Jayson Tatum throughout the year. The same can be said for the Pacers with Tyrese Haliburton.