Jalen Duren Urged to Take Less to End Pistons Contract Standoff

Jalen Duren may have reached the point where ending his contract standoff with the Detroit Pistons requires accepting less money than he expected.

With Duren’s outside options dwindling in restricted free agency, The Athletic’s Hunter Patterson argued on July 11 that the 22-year-old should find a financial middle ground with Detroit—even if that means falling short of the $40 million-to-$45 million annual range that his camp may have once envisioned.

“For Duren, staying in Detroit looks like the best way forward,” Patterson wrote.

That recommendation goes beyond simply predicting that Duren will remain with the Pistons. It amounts to an argument that compromising now could serve his career better than extending the dispute or gambling on a one-year contract.

Jalen Duren’s Next Contract Does Not Have to Be His Last Payday

Duren has a legitimate case for a major commitment after producing the best regular season of his career.

He averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 65% from the field. He also earned All-NBA recognition at just 22 years old, establishing himself as one of the league’s most productive young big men.

That production does not, however, guarantee that Detroit must meet his preferred number.

Patterson argued that Duren’s age provides him with something many free agents do not possess: time. A multiyear agreement below the maximum would still give him financial security while leaving open the possibility of another substantial contract during his prime.

That makes the decision more complicated than whether Duren can extract the largest possible annual salary this summer.

He must also weigh the value of guaranteed money against the risks of prolonging negotiations or betting on himself for another season. Detroit issued Duren a qualifying offer, officially making him a restricted free agent and preserving the team’s control over the process.

Duren could theoretically take the shorter route and attempt to reach unrestricted free agency. Doing so would also expose him to the consequences of an injury, a diminished role or another disappointing postseason.

A long-term compromise would shift those risks to the Pistons.

Is Jalen Duren A Free Agent? His Playoff Decline Complicates His Asking Restricted Free Agency

The strongest argument against paying Duren at the top of the market comes from his postseason performance.

After averaging 19.5 points during the regular season, Duren fell to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 51.4% across 14 playoff games, according to The Athletic. His ability to create efficient offense declined as opposing defenses reduced his space and forced him to operate in more difficult situations.

Those 14 games should not erase the progress Duren made over an entire season. They do give Detroit a reasonable basis for separating his current value from his long-term ceiling.

The Pistons would not only be paying for the player Duren has already become. They would be betting that his regular-season production will translate when postseason defenses become more disciplined and physical.

Duren can strengthen his case by returning to the environment in which he produced his breakthrough season.

His partnership with Cade Cunningham remains particularly valuable. Patterson noted that Cunningham has assisted Duren 265 times over the last two regular seasons, more than any other teammate during that period. The two also share a relationship that predates their time together in Detroit.

That continuity offers Duren a clearer route toward improving his value than joining a new roster and rebuilding his role from the beginning.

Pistons and Duren Still Need a Deal Both Sides Can Defend

Accepting less than his initial target would not mean Duren must sign any offer Detroit puts in front of him.

The Pistons still need to compensate him like a foundational player after his career season. Duren, meanwhile, must decide how much money he is willing to risk while pursuing a valuation the market has not yet produced.

That is why Patterson’s call for middle ground is the most practical resolution.

Detroit would retain an ascending center without immediately paying for his best-case projection. Duren would secure generational money, continue playing alongside Cunningham and receive another opportunity to prove that his playoff decline was temporary.

The most important question is no longer whether Duren can locate a more attractive destination.

It is whether taking slightly less now gives him the best chance to earn considerably more later.