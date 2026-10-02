Jalen Duren’s Playoff Stats Resurface After Pistons’ $200 Million Decision

The Detroit Pistons‘ five-year, $200 million commitment to Jalen Duren has reopened a debate over just how highly the 22-year-old center should be regarded.

Detroit Free Press reporter Omari Sankofa II jumped into that discussion on X after another user suggested Duren was not a top-50 NBA player.

“This convo has gone off the rails,” Sankofa wrote. “Duren is absolutely top-50.”

This convo has gone off the rails. Duren is absolutely top-50 https://t.co/GCEcfAulPz — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) October 2, 2026

There’s a compelling regular-season case for that position.

Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 65.0% from the field in 2025-26, earning his first All-Star appearance and an All-NBA Third Team selection. Detroit ultimately rewarded him with a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million contract.

But Duren’s postseason makes the word “absolutely” worth examining.

Jalen Duren’s Playoff Stats Fell Sharply

Duren averaged only 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds during Detroit’s 14-game playoff run after nearly averaging 20 and 11 during the regular season. Reuters noted that concerns over Duren’s playoff performance had been part of the months-long contract negotiations.

His efficiency declined substantially as well.

Duren shot 65.0% during the regular season but just 51.4% in the postseason. His Player Efficiency Rating fell from 26.1 during the regular season to 13.8 in the playoffs, while his Box Plus/Minus went from +5.0 to -1.7.

Those aren’t minor fluctuations.

They represent a significantly different statistical profile from the player who earned All-NBA honors.

Duren Was Still Elite in One Important Area

The playoff numbers aren’t universally negative.

Duren remained one of the postseason’s better rebounders, particularly on the offensive glass. He averaged 3.3 offensive rebounds and 8.5 total rebounds per game, putting him comfortably among the playoff leaders in both categories.

Rebounding gives him a legitimate elite-level postseason category.

The broader question is whether that was enough to make his overall playoff performance look like that of a clear-cut top-50 NBA player.

That’s considerably harder to establish when his scoring nearly halved and several advanced metrics fell dramatically.

Pistons Are Betting the Playoffs Were the Exception

There also isn’t an obvious publicly reported explanation that allows the postseason to simply be thrown out.

No reporting has established that Duren played the entire postseason through an injury or that some specific off-court or schematic issue caused his production to collapse.

That doesn’t mean his 14 playoff games are necessarily predictive of what comes next.

Fourteen games are a much smaller sample than the 70-game regular season in which Duren established himself as an All-Star and All-NBA center.

But disregarding them entirely requires its own assumption: that the player Detroit saw during the regular season is the version that will return when the stakes rise again.

The Pistons just wagered $200 million that it will be.

And until Duren gets another postseason opportunity, his 2026 playoff numbers remain the biggest counterargument to treating his status among the NBA’s top 50 as completely beyond debate.