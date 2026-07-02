Preparing for a second meeting with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren lost all of his leverage in contract negotiations.

During his first meeting with the Lakers, Duren was reportedly told that the Lakers view him as a max-level talent.

That sent a message to the Pistons, suggesting that Duren just might get a max offer after all–forcing them to match or leave it on the table.

Then suddenly, the Lakers had a deal in place to acquire another center. In a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, the Lakers acquired Walker Kessler.

Just like that, Duren was down a suitor. A very key one, at that.

Detroit Pistons’ Jalen Duren Gets Explanation On Lakers Switch

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie laid out the “primary reason” why the Lakers switched.

“Kessler is one of the NBA’s best rim protectors,” Vecenie wrote.

“He’s the kind of interior presence a team needs if it’s going to employ Dončić and Reaves on the perimeter as primary playmakers. In 2024-25, Kessler’s last full(ish) season, he contested 7.5 shots per game at the rim, according to NBA.com, which tied for the fifth-most in the league.”

Duren has the size, but his rim protection certainly hasn’t been in the top tier.

Despite being Detroit’s starting center, Duren’s backup, Isaiah Stewart, was by far the best shot blocker on the team.

While Duren isn’t necessarily recognized as a bad defender, it seems the Lakers wanted a player who thrives in a specific area. At the end of the day, they chose Kessler’s skill set over Duren’s.

What’s Next For Jalen Duren?

The Sacramento Kings are another team interested in Duren.

But Sacramento wants a sign-and-trade–which is something the Pistons aren’t currently interested in.

While the Pistons aren’t giving Duren and his camp exactly what he wants on the contract front, that doesn’t signal a lack of interest in keeping him on board.

In fact, the Pistons are very interested in keeping Duren and Cade Cunningham together. They just haven’t seen eye-to-eye in negotiations.