Jalen Duren Eyes Move To Western Conference Team Amid Pistons Saga

Jalen Duren has his eyes on moving to the Western Conference as soon as his ongoing contract extension saga with the Detroit Pistons ends.

In a report by Sam Amick in The Athletic, Duren is said to be seeing Sacramento as a desirable destination once his ongoing contract drama with the Pistons comes to a halt.

In Sacramento, Duren would be signing for his desired money while becoming the centerpiece of the team alongside incoming rookie Darius Acuff Jr.

“There’s one team, in particular, that appears perfectly positioned to pluck Duren if he should be available next summer: the Sacramento Kings,” Amick reported. “As The Athletic reported in early July, when Duren began taking meetings with other teams as a restricted free agent and made it clear he was interested in playing elsewhere, the Kings were at the front of that line.”

“Detroit has been unwilling to engage in sign-and-trade talks with Sacramento and others, but the Kings still have very strong interest in Duren and could make room to sign him on a max-salary deal next offseason if they desire. Duren, conversely, is known to be eyeing Sacramento as a desirable destination where he could thrive alongside Darius Acuff Jr. as an established building block.”

Jalen Duren Was Stellar In The Regular Season But Went Downhill In The Playoffs

Coming off a stellar regular season where he averaged a 19.5-point double-double and earned Third Team All-NBA honors, Duren entered the summer seeking a lucrative maximum extension exceeding $200 million.

However, his leverage in the contract negotiations was damaged when his production collapsed in the playoffs as it dropped to just 10.2 points per game.

With outside sign-and-trade options falling through because Detroit refused to cooperate with interested suitors, the relationship between the team and Duren has grown fractured.

Duren has threatened to bypass a guaranteed nine-figure deal to sign a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer, which would represent a financial gamble for the 22-year-old big man. It would grant him total control to leave Detroit as an unrestricted free agent next summer, potentially to go to Sacramento, the team that is willing to pay him.

Jalen Duren Is Distancing Himself From The Detroit Pistons

According to the same report, Duren is slowly distancing himself from the Detroit Pistons.

Duren was absent from the player-led mini camp in San Diego, California, which was organized by his superstar teammate Cade Cunningham.

“It speaks volumes that Duren has chosen to keep his distance from his team this summer,” the report said. “Per a league source, Duren didn’t attend the San Diego team minicamp Cade Cunningham coordinated the week of Aug. 23 or the Labor Day team party at owner Tom Gores’ home in Southern California.”

If he returns for the Pistons next season, Duren would run it back with Cunningham, who led the team to the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the second round of the playoffs.

Duren is in the same timeline as the Pistons’ core players, and it would be a massive loss for the Pistons if he walks away for nothing in free agency.

Nevertheless, he is expected to report to the Pistons in training camp ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.