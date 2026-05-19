Pistons’ Jalen Duren Free Agency Contract Extension Offer Revealed

First-time All-Star and Most Improved Player of the Year finalist Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons is expected to be one of the top free agents in line for a massive contract extension during the NBA offseason.

Duren, who had a standout regular season, disappointed in the Pistons’ playoff run. His scoring, rebounding, and minutes averages dropped, and he was benched in the fourth quarter of a crucial game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, as a restricted free agent, Duren’s impending contract extension has been one of the most discussed topics of the upcoming offseason, with questions remaining about whether the Pistons’ offering him a max contract is the right move for their franchise.

With that, the idea of another team with cap space, like the Los Angeles Lakers, swooping in and stealing him in free agency, becomes a lot more likely.

Pistons’ Jalen Duren Free Agency Contract Offer Revealed

Duren is in the last year of his rookie deal, which is over four years for $19.4 million, and is a restricted free agent this summer for Detroit.

Previously, after his standout regular season, there was the assumption that the Pistons would offer him a max contract offer for five years and potentially more than $200 million. However, after his showing in the playoffs, concerns have been growing about if Detroit wants to commit that much of their cap space to a player who didn’t look like a strong number two option next to franchise star Cade Cunningham.

Still, keeping Duren appears to be a top offseason priority for the Pistons, and according to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, the 22-year-old could still be in line to land a max contract extension in free agency.

“The Pistons can offer him a maximum of up to five years and roughly $239 million. That represents a starting salary of around $41.4 million, or 25% of next year’s salary cap, with 8% annual raises. Other teams are limited to a maximum four-year contract up to $177.4 million,” he wrote when discussing Duren’s free agency status, adding that the center could make up to $287 million over five years if he is named to an All-NBA team.

“Regardless, it’s difficult to see them offering a max deal. After an All-Star regular season, Duren fell flat in the playoffs averaging 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds. But since an NBA team with cap space can offer a maximum of up to $44.3 million per year – hello Los Angeles Lakers? – a deal with the Pistons likely still would cross $40 million annually.”

Duren, who has yet to prove himself as a second option on a title-contending team, could become one of the highest-paid big men in the NBA. However, coming back to Detroit on a max deal isn’t the only option on the table.

Duren’s Free Agency Options

When adding to the context of Duren’s free agency, Sankofa added that Duren has a few options on the table as to what he can do this offseason.

“His options this summer are the following – sign a new deal with the Pistons, sign with an outside team and allow the Pistons to match, or take the qualifying offer to enter unrestricted free agency in 2027. The last option is a rarely-used nuclear option if Duren is unsatisfied with his offers,” the reporter added. “His qualifying offer is worth around $9.6 million and would give him an opportunity to increase his value and options next season with more control in determining his future.”

That’s where a team with cap space like the Lakers could come in. If the Pistons don’t want to match a max extension, which despite his recent struggles still feels like the likely scenario, another franchise like Los Angeles in need of a starting center could match what Detroit is offering.

Still, it doesn’t seem like Duren will take the qualifying offer, as the $200+ million he could get this summer might not be around this time next year.

But having said that, many don’t think Duren is a shoo-in to become a max contract player for the Pistons, as, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, a deal for four years, $113 million could be on the table after his drop in performance in the postseason.