Jalen Duren Hints At Chemistry With Pistons Amid Awkward Standoff

Everything that Jalen Duren does from here on out will be viewed under a microscope. That comes with being a high-profile restricted free agent.

Duren has been quiet this offseason for the most part, but there have been two notable social media posts that signal two things. One, the veteran center is working on expanding his game. Duren was seen launching threes in a recent workout montage.

Two, the veteran center remains tight with his Pistons teammates—specifically the star player, Cade Cunningham.

Jalen Duren Gets Support From Pistons Teammates

Cade Cunningham was among Pistons players in attendance for Jalen Duren’s annual charity event during the offseason last year. Ahead of this year’s event, Duren shared some of the old scenes on his social media earlier this week, which could be seen as a hint about his standing with the team, beyond the front office.

Cunningham’s appearance doesn’t come as a surprise, but it’s still a statement. The Pistons understand that Cunningham wants to keep building chemistry with his All-Star big man, and they have made it pretty clear that there is a total lack of motivation to move him.

Still, Cunningham’s influence hasn’t been enough to give Duren a max deal. The veteran center has earned it in a sense, since he was named an All-Star and All-NBA. But the Pistons are simply paying based on market value. Duren is a free agent who didn’t get a max offer from anybody else. Detroit doesn’t see a need to overpay a player who doesn’t have a commanding market of suitors.

Maybe their stance changes when training camp inches closer—maybe it doesn’t—but what’s being made clear is that Duren is still tight with his teammates, and that could go a long way in 2026-2027.

What’s Next For Jalen Duren?

If Duren chooses not to sign a long-term deal with the Pistons, he’ll have to play on a qualifying offer for the upcoming season. After that, he’ll have a chance to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In that case, Duren would need a second-straight All-Star/All-NBA showing or else his value will drop even more. Right now, all signs point to Duren returning to the Pistons for the 2026-2027 NBA season. What happens beyond that is a question mark for now.