DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 02: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena on February 02, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Frustration is turning into a desire for Jalen Duren to leave the Detroit Pistons.
Although Duren made it known he wanted to be with the Pistons for the long haul, he hasn’t been satisfied with the Pistons front office’s initial contract offers.
As a result, Duren is planning to speak with two teams on Tuesday, June 30. The Los Angeles Lakers are among those teams.
Jalen Duren’s Lakers Interest Isn’t Encouraging For Detroit Pistons
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 09: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons waits during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 116-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Lakers’ interest in Duren was revealed earlier in the offseason.
LA star Luka Doncic suggested the Pistons’ All-Star a while back. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Doncic remains interested in the potential pairing.
But the Lakers don’t have a ton to offer on the player front.
Amick reports that the “best offerings” from LA’s side might be draft capital instead of “quality players.”
That’s a hard sell to a superstar like Cade Cunningham, whose championship window is clearly wide open.
The Lakers’ Assets
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 18: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
The Pistons had interest in LA’s sharpshooter Austin Reaves, but he agreed to return to the team on a new max deal. Reaves and Luka Doncic are untouchable.
The Lakers learned that Deandre Ayton will return with his $8.1 million option. So far, there aren’t any links between Ayton and the Pistons.
Other players under contract are Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, Bronny James, and Adou Thiero.
As far as draft picks go, the Lakers hold their own first-rounders for 2028, 2030, 2031, 2032, and 2033. The 2027 first-rounder has a 1-4 protection. LA doesn’t hold a second-rounder until 2033.
The Lakers Are A Hard Sell
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 03: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates with fans after defeating the Orlando Magic in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 03, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Doncic and the Lakers might dream of getting Duren in the purple and gold, but it’s difficult to imagine the Pistons like what the Lakers have to offer.
Detroit is no longer a rebuilding team. They are making win-now moves, which makes the picks over players thinking less of a priority.
Since the Pistons aren’t desperate to trade Duren–and they still have interest in bringing him back–there isn’t a need to force a move to LA. The same can be said about the Sacramento Kings situation as well.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Frustration is turning into a desire for Jalen Duren to leave the Detroit Pistons. Although Duren made it known he wanted to be with the Pistons for the long haul, he hasn’t been satisfied with the Pistons front office’s initial contract offers. As a result, Duren is planning to speak with two teams on Tuesday, […]