Frustration is turning into a desire for Jalen Duren to leave the Detroit Pistons.

Although Duren made it known he wanted to be with the Pistons for the long haul, he hasn’t been satisfied with the Pistons front office’s initial contract offers.

As a result, Duren is planning to speak with two teams on Tuesday, June 30. The Los Angeles Lakers are among those teams.

Jalen Duren’s Lakers Interest Isn’t Encouraging For Detroit Pistons

The Lakers’ interest in Duren was revealed earlier in the offseason.

LA star Luka Doncic suggested the Pistons’ All-Star a while back. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that Doncic remains interested in the potential pairing.

But the Lakers don’t have a ton to offer on the player front.

Amick reports that the “best offerings” from LA’s side might be draft capital instead of “quality players.”

That’s a hard sell to a superstar like Cade Cunningham, whose championship window is clearly wide open.

The Lakers’ Assets

The Pistons had interest in LA’s sharpshooter Austin Reaves, but he agreed to return to the team on a new max deal. Reaves and Luka Doncic are untouchable.

The Lakers learned that Deandre Ayton will return with his $8.1 million option. So far, there aren’t any links between Ayton and the Pistons.

Other players under contract are Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, Bronny James, and Adou Thiero.

As far as draft picks go, the Lakers hold their own first-rounders for 2028, 2030, 2031, 2032, and 2033. The 2027 first-rounder has a 1-4 protection. LA doesn’t hold a second-rounder until 2033.

The Lakers Are A Hard Sell

Doncic and the Lakers might dream of getting Duren in the purple and gold, but it’s difficult to imagine the Pistons like what the Lakers have to offer.

Detroit is no longer a rebuilding team. They are making win-now moves, which makes the picks over players thinking less of a priority.

Since the Pistons aren’t desperate to trade Duren–and they still have interest in bringing him back–there isn’t a need to force a move to LA. The same can be said about the Sacramento Kings situation as well.