Ahead of NBA free agency, the Detroit Pistons made an expected move regarding the veteran center, Jalen Duren.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Pistons have officially tendered a qualifying offer to Duren. Therefore, Duren is officially going to enter July as a restricted free agent for the team.

Detroit Pistons Make Jalen Duren Move Before NBA Free Agency

The Pistons weren’t expected to cut ties with Duren, allowing him to freely sign wherever in July if he was made a better offer.

Detroit still holds plenty of power, as they can match an offer sheet from any other team. Despite Duren’s recent playoff struggles, he’s still a key name in the free agent center market and is expected to garner notable offers.

Will The Pistons Try To Keep Duren?

That seems to be the plan still.

Although the Pistons didn’t agree to a new contract with Duren before the 2025-2026 NBA season, the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, publicly made it clear that they want Duren back on the team for the long run.

Duren made his feelings clear on the situation as well. The veteran center would like to continue what he started with Cade Cunningham in Detroit.

But there are expected to be other suitors. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls are two teams linked to Duren.

Jalen Duren’s Pistons Career

It’s been more up than down for Duren. His shortcomings came into sight at the wrong time.

The final impression of Duren was a 14-game run in the NBA Playoffs, where he averaged 10.2 points and 9.2 rebounds.

However, his 2025-2026 NBA season was by far his best. In 70 games, Duren produced averages of 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. Duren was named an All-Star and All-NBA Third Team for the first time in his career.

Since entering the NBA as a first-round pick (13th overall) out of Memphis, Duren has appeared in 276 games over four seasons.

The veteran center has averaged 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game with the Pistons.