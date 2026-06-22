DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after he dunks in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena on November 17, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rick Osentoski/Getty Images)
Ahead of NBA free agency, the Detroit Pistons made an expected move regarding the veteran center, Jalen Duren.
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Pistons have officially tendered a qualifying offer to Duren. Therefore, Duren is officially going to enter July as a restricted free agent for the team.
Detroit Pistons Make Jalen Duren Move Before NBA Free Agency
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 17: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons shoots the against James Harden #1 and Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in Game Seven of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Pistons weren’t expected to cut ties with Duren, allowing him to freely sign wherever in July if he was made a better offer.
Detroit still holds plenty of power, as they can match an offer sheet from any other team. Despite Duren’s recent playoff struggles, he’s still a key name in the free agent center market and is expected to garner notable offers.
Will The Pistons Try To Keep Duren?
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 03: Jalen Duren #0 and Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons celebrate a basket against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 03, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
That seems to be the plan still.
Although the Pistons didn’t agree to a new contract with Duren before the 2025-2026 NBA season, the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, publicly made it clear that they want Duren back on the team for the long run.
Duren made his feelings clear on the situation as well. The veteran center would like to continue what he started with Cade Cunningham in Detroit.
But there are expected to be other suitors. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls are two teams linked to Duren.
Jalen Duren’s Pistons Career
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 17: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons controls the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on March 17, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
It’s been more up than down for Duren. His shortcomings came into sight at the wrong time.
The final impression of Duren was a 14-game run in the NBA Playoffs, where he averaged 10.2 points and 9.2 rebounds.
However, his 2025-2026 NBA season was by far his best. In 70 games, Duren produced averages of 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. Duren was named an All-Star and All-NBA Third Team for the first time in his career.
Since entering the NBA as a first-round pick (13th overall) out of Memphis, Duren has appeared in 276 games over four seasons.
The veteran center has averaged 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game with the Pistons.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
Ahead of NBA free agency, the Detroit Pistons made an expected move regarding the veteran center, Jalen Duren. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Pistons have officially tendered a qualifying offer to Duren. Therefore, Duren is officially going to enter July as a restricted free agent for the team. Detroit Pistons Make Jalen Duren […]