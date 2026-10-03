Detroit Pistons Announce Jalen Duren News After Striking Deal

At last, Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren will break his silence.

After a drama-filled offseason, the veteran center agreed to a long-term contract with the team, which was officially signed on Saturday, October 3.

When the Pistons held an open practice session, Duren was noticeably absent. The veteran will officially address reporters on Sunday, October 4.

Detroit Pistons Announce Jalen Duren News After New Deal

“The Pistons say Jalen Duren will speak to local reporters Sunday after they officially signed him today to a five-year, $200 million extension,” NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on X on Saturday.

“We’re excited to have Jalen in Detroit as a core piece of our team for years to come,” Pistons President of Basketball Ops Trajan Langdon said in a release.

“He’s been an important part of our success over the last two seasons, and we’ve seen tremendous growth in his game. Jalen has accomplished a great deal at a young age, and we believe his best basketball is still ahead of him. We’re proud of the work he’s put in and look forward to his continued growth and impact on our team.”

Duren will face plenty of questions about his free agency process. Although he was restricted in the market, the veteran center paid visits to two teams at the start of the summer.

The Sacramento Kings had interest, but only through a sign-and-trade. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers expressed interest, but pivoted to another option with the Walker Kessler trade.

Duren was a free agent until the final hours of his deadline to sign a new deal. Although he was holding out for a max contract after his big season, the Pistons were offering below that. Eventually, Duren took the safer option by signing a long-term contract, rather than taking the qualifying offer gamble.

The veteran center is now under contract through 2031. He is making $200 million over that time, starting with a $40.1 million salary.