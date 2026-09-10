Pistons All-Star Prepared for Risky $9.6 Million Decision: Insider

The Detroit Pistons have spent the summer waiting for the restricted free-agent market to bend Jalen Duren toward a long-term agreement. With training camp approaching, Duren may be preparing to push back in the only meaningful way he has left.

The 22-year-old center is increasingly willing to accept Detroit’s one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer if the sides cannot complete a new contract by the end of September, NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Thursday.

Taking the qualifying offer would allow Duren to play out the 2026-27 season and become an unrestricted free agent next summer. Detroit would lose the right to match outside offers, giving Duren control over where he signs his next contract.

It would also represent an enormous gamble for a player coming off his first All-Star selection and a third-team All-NBA appearance.

Jalen Duren Has Little Outside Leverage

Duren wants a lucrative five-year contract reflecting his rapid rise during the regular season, according to Stein. The problem is that no remaining team has enough salary-cap space to present an offer sheet capable of pressuring Detroit.

That leaves the Pistons negotiating against themselves.

Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 70 games last season while shooting 65% from the field. His All-NBA selection made him eligible for a five-year deal worth as much as approximately $287 million, although Detroit has shown no willingness to approach that figure.

Previous reports placed Duren’s asking price above $40 million annually, while the Pistons were more comfortable in the $30 million-to-$35 million range. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Detroit had offered approximately $35 million per season over five years.

Even an eventual agreement might not resolve the tension created during negotiations. Duren’s camp reportedly does not believe Detroit has treated him like its clear No. 2 building block behind Cade Cunningham, while the organization must also account for Ausar Thompson’s next contract.

That dynamic makes the qualifying offer more than a negotiating threat. It represents Duren’s clearest path to choosing his next team without Detroit controlling the process.

Playoff Struggles Complicate Pistons All-Star Center’s Case

Detroit’s caution is tied partly to what happened after Duren’s breakthrough regular season.

His production dropped to 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds across 14 playoff games as the Pistons survived a seven-game first-round series against Orlando before losing to Cleveland in seven games. He managed only seven points and nine rebounds during Detroit’s 125-94 loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Those struggles did not erase an All-NBA season, but they raised fair questions about investing superstar money in a center whose offensive game remains concentrated around the basket and whose defense was exposed at times in postseason space.

Accepting the qualifying offer would move the financial risk almost entirely onto Duren. An injury or disappointing season could cost him tens of millions of dollars. Another All-Star campaign, however, would send him into the 2027 market as an unrestricted free agent while more teams could have spending flexibility.

The Pistons would assume a different risk. Duren could return for one season with an unresolved contract dispute hanging over a team trying to contend in the Eastern Conference — and then leave without compensation.

Media day arrives Sept. 28 for most of the league. That gives president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon less than three weeks to determine whether compromise remains possible.

Duren’s qualifying offer was once the outcome few expected. According to Stein, it can no longer be dismissed as an empty threat.